Another Delay Leaves Fans Waiting Longer for "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse"
This news comes after an earlier high-profile years-long delay caused by the various strikes in Hollywood at the time.
Sony has announced another delay for the highly-anticipated third entry, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but fans don’t have to wait additional years this time around.
What’s Happening:
- Yet again, Sony’s animated sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed, but fans don’t need to panic too much as it’s not as long as previous ones.
- The animated film, the third in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse series, is now slated to open on June 25th, 2027 instead of the previously announced June 4th, 2027.
- The third film in the series finds Morales on the run, and his friends like Gwen might not be able to save him. As fans may recall at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, he discovered that a parallel version of him had transformed into the villainous Prowler in an iteration of Earth that lacks a Spider-Man and features a lawless New York City.
- Eager fans were expecting Beyond the Spider-Verse for over a year now, as the film was originally slated to debut on March 29th, 2024. That date was pushed back in July of 2023 due to the many strikes in Hollywood that year. Fans were quite startled when the delay revealed a June 2027 release, making it nearly a decade since the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse debuted in 2018.
- In the meantime, another film from Sony Animation has been added to the 2027 calendar, Buds, which will take a new spot on March 12th, 2027.
Animated Overload?
- When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse debuted back in 2018, it received massive acclaim not only for its great story, but its beautifully stylized animation style, practically reinventing the format - especially when looking at the work from other studios that followed trying to mimic it.
- The film used a hybrid style of 3D animation with a hand-drawn comic book look - right down to the halftone dots, line hatching, thought bubbles, paneling, and more. Other tricks, like keeping Miles “on twos" (a variable frame rate in the medium) to make him feel different than others, along with each character having their own stylistic rules, made the film a true stand-out, and the easy winner for that year’s Academy Awards, where it took home the trophy for Best Animated Feature.
- With the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a new animation style was invented for that film, with some reports saying that when the film arrived at its world premiere in 2023, the print was still wet - with the team working on the film until the literal last minute.
- Each world in that film was made up of a different animation style. For example, Gwen’s world has a softer, watercolor look that is quite different than the Spider-Punk world, which has shifting frame rates and a collaged, cut-out style.
- Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to keep pushing the boundaries of the medium, introducing things that we likely haven’t seen yet - though specifics aren’t known at this time. Say what you will about the delays, it surely will be a crunch like last time if they keep reinventing the artform again this time around.
