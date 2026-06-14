WABC Anchor Bill Ritter Steps Away from News Desk Following Alzheimer's Diagnosis

The veteran ABC7 anchor is stepping away from the desk following an early-stage Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Longtime WABC/Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter announced that he is stepping away from the anchor desk after being diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

What's Happening:

Ritter revealed that treatments are currently helping keep the disease at bay, but noted there is no cure for Alzheimer's, leading him to make the difficult decision to end his tenure as a daily news anchor.

A fixture at WABC since 1998, Ritter anchored the station's 11 p.m. newscast beginning in 1999 and the 6 p.m. newscast since 2001, becoming one of New York's most recognizable television journalists.

Although he is leaving the anchor desk, Ritter will remain with ABC7 in a new role, mentoring younger journalists and reporting on Alzheimer's disease, including its impact on patients, families, and the cost of care.

Ritter shared that the diagnosis is deeply personal, as his father died from Alzheimer's in 1998. He has long been involved in Alzheimer's awareness efforts and plans to continue that advocacy.

WABC General Manager Marilu Galvez praised Ritter's decades of service, calling him a defining presence at ABC7 and confirming he will continue to be an important part of the station's coverage and community outreach.

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