The Cast and Creator of “Andor” to Participate in a Live Q&A the Day of the Series Finale
Fans can submit their questions during the Q&A, which will include Diego Luna and several other cast members.
Before Andor comes to an end on Tuesday night, the show’s cast and creator will take part in a live Q&A.
What’s Happening:
- Andor’s final three episodes debut this coming Tuesday night, May 13th, on Disney+. Earlier that day, on Tuesday at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT, there will be a special live Q&A to discuss the final season of the acclaimed Star Wars series.
- Participating in the Q&A will be Andor’s creator and Executive Producer, Tony Gilroy, and Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna. They will be joined by several other members of Andor’s cast, including Denise Gough (“Dedra Meero"), Kyle Soller (“Syril Karn"), Elizabeth Dulau (“Kleya Marki"), Genevieve O'Reilly (“Mon Mothma") and Adria Arjona (“Bix Caleen").
- Gilroy and the cast will take live questions from fans watching the stream from home. Those watching can submit questions through the live chat for a chance to hear it answered.
- The Q&A will be available to watch on the Star Wars YouTube channel.
