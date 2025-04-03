CinemaCon 2025: Meet Amazon MGM - A New Era of Theatrical Storytelling Begins

Amazon MGM Studios made its official CinemaCon debut in 2025, marking the first time the company took the stage at the annual Las Vegas event. Since acquiring MGM in 2022, Amazon has steadily ramped up its theatrical ambitions. Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins opened the presentation by acknowledging how long they’ve been waiting to participate, noting that the company originally planned to release 15 films theatrically by 2027—but is now on track to exceed that with 14 titles coming in 2026 alone.

Kevin Wilson, Head of Theatrical Distribution, emphasized Amazon's unique global marketing power, while Courtenay Valenti (head of film, streaming and theatrical) and Sue Kroll (head of global marketing) outlined how Amazon's ecosystem supports multiple labels under the same umbrella. Orion Pictures was spotlighted for championing underrepresented voices, while United Artists was officially relaunched, now overseen by Scott Stuber. Together, these brands formed the foundation of a wide-ranging, theatrical-first slate.

Here’s a breakdown of the Amazon MGM slate showcased at CinemaCon, organized by release date when available.

The Accountant 2 – April 25, 2025 (MGM)

A sequel nine years in the making, Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and director Gavin O'Connor were all in attendance. Daniella described intense stunt training for the film's many fight scenes, while Jon Bernthal shared that he performed many of his own stunts. The trailer teased a mix of action and family dynamics, as Christian Wolff returns for another cerebral, high-stakes adventure.

After the Hunt – October 10, 2025 (MGM)

Director Luca Guadagnino was joined on stage by Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield. The film stars Julia Roberts as a college professor who finds herself at the center of campus controversy when a close colleague (Garfield) is accused of assaulting a student (Edebiri). Guadagnino and the cast emphasized the film’s intent to spark conversation, and praised theatrical exhibition as a communal experience uniquely suited for such themes.

Crime 101 – 2025, Date TBD (MGM)

Writer-director Bart Layton introduced this Los Angeles-set heist film alongside stars Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry. The title refers to the 101 freeway, not a how-to guide, and the story follows an intersecting group of would-be criminals in a noir-toned thriller. A teaser showed Hemsworth in a darker role, promising a fast-paced, visually compelling narrative with a twisty tone.

Mercy – January 23, 2026 (MGM)

Chris Pratt plays a man accused of his wife's murder in a dystopian future where suspects must sit in an execution chair with an AI interrogator and prove their innocence within 90 minutes. Pratt entered the stage strapped into a mock chair as part of an awkward stunt where he tried to earn applause from an audience of theater owners and operators. The concept and teaser showed promise, with a tech-driven thriller unfolding in real time.

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie – February 20, 2026 (MGM)

This family-friendly whodunnit follows a group of clever sheep solving the murder of their shepherd. Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson appeared in a cheerful video greeting from the set, and a sizzle reel revealed a charming tone and woolly visual gags. The reimagined MGM logo — where the lion doesn't roar, but bleats — set the tone for this playful detective story.

Project Hail Mary – March 20, 2026 (MGM)

Amazon MGM's showcase opened with a teaser trailer for this big-screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s bestselling novel. Star Ryan Reynolds and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller took the stage to preview the sci-fi drama. Reynolds plays a disgraced scientist sent into space to investigate the dying stars surrounding Earth’s sun. The directing duo called it the most ambitious project of their careers, and teased a lovable alien character that Phil Lord dubbed “the most lovable alien since E.T."

Verity – May 15, 2026 (MGM)

Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel comes to the screen under director Michael Showalter. Stars Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, and Dakota Johnson sent a video message from the Atlanta set. The teaser introduced a creepy, psychological atmosphere: Dakota Johnson’s character arrives at the home of her idol (Hathaway), only to find her immobilized by a mysterious condition and surrounded by secrets.

Masters of the Universe – June 5, 2026 (MGM)

Director Travis Knight and stars Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes appeared via video from the London set. Knight, a childhood fan of the franchise, called the project a dream come true. Behind-the-scenes footage showcased Galitzine in intense training and stunt rehearsals, while the film’s elaborate sets and costumes paid homage to both the toy line and classic animated series.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother – Date TBD (Orion Pictures)

Currently filming in Atlanta, this action drama stars Mahershala Ali, who sent a message from set after appearing earlier in the day for Universal’s panel. Plot details were scarce, but Ali promised the film would be worth the wait.

Is God Is – Date TBD (Orion Pictures)

This adaptation of Aleshea Harris’ award-winning play marks her screenwriting and directorial debut. Stars Vivica A. Fox, Mallori Johnson, and Kara Young debuted the first trailer, which introduced a bloody revenge tale that evokes Kill Bill and Greek tragedy. Two sisters, scarred physically and emotionally by their father, are sent on a journey by their mother to kill him. Janelle Monáe and Sterling K. Brown also star. The teaser was set to Beyoncé’s “Ya Ya."

Thomas Crown Affair – Date TBD (MGM)

Currently in production, this globe-trotting remake stars Michael B. Jordan, who is also directing and producing. Jordan sent a greeting from the set and teased large-scale action filmed across multiple countries.

Untitled James Bond Film – Date TBD (MGM)

Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll gave the briefest update imaginable, reaffirming that Amy Pascal and David Heyman are actively planning the next era of Bond. While no new details were shared, the mention of 007 served as a reminder of MGM’s most iconic franchise.

And that’s a wrap on Amazon MGM’s first-ever CinemaCon presentation! Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continued coverage throughout the week.