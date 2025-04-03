CinemaCon 2025: Paramount Pictures Delivers Action, Laughs, and Legacy

Paramount Pictures returned to CinemaCon 2025 with a high-energy presentation that opened with a BMX stunt show set to music from Mission: Impossible. Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution, used the moment to voice appreciation for exhibitors who have experimented with pricing and accessibility. He also urged theaters to rethink pre-show advertising and suggested shortening the length of trailers - capping his pitch with a call for "Discount Wednesdays" to complement the industry’s successful Discount Tuesdays.

President and CEO Brian Robbins took the stage to reflect on Paramount’s legacy, name-dropping studio founder Adolph Zukor, who recognized the need for communal joy in difficult times. Robbins reaffirmed that same spirit still guides the studio today. He also offered a light-hearted jab at Sony’s four-part Beatles saga, joking that Paramount would counter with four simultaneous Paw Patrol movies, one for each pup. Here’s a full breakdown of Paramount’s CinemaCon slate, organized by release date.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – May 23, 2025

Tom Cruise closed the presentation with a heartfelt tribute to Top Gun: Maverick co-star Val Kilmer, asking the crowd for a moment of silence. He then presented longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie with the CinemaCon Director of the Year Award before introducing an extended trailer for the final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The footage hinted at a high-stakes, emotionally driven finale, with returning characters and pulse-pounding action scenes across global locations.

Smurfs – July 18, 2025

The trailer debuted for this animated/live-action hybrid, which features Rihanna as Smurfette. The film's plot follows the Smurfs as they venture into the human world to rescue Papa Smurf, who has been abducted by wizards. With scenes set in Paris and London, and a distinctive comic-inspired line art animation style, the film appears to offer a zany, contemporary take on the classic characters.

The Naked Gun – August 1, 2025

Statues around Caesars Palace were humorously redressed to promote this reboot, which stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. Produced by Seth MacFarlane and co-starring Pamela Anderson, the trailer delivered laugh-out-loud moments that evoked the slapstick style of the original while updating its tone for a new generation.

Roofman – October 3, 2025

Channing Tatum introduced this fact-based fugitive dramedy, co-produced with Miramax. He plays a thief who robs over 60 McDonald’s restaurants before going on the run and hiding in a Toys “R" Us. There, he falls for a store employee (Kirsten Dunst). The teaser hinted at a blend of action, heart, and rom-com energy, with a nostalgic dose of '90s retail vibes.

Regretting You – October 25, 2025

Currently filming, this adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s popular novel sent a video greeting from the cast—Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, and Scott Eastwood. While no footage was shown, the message affirmed Paramount’s continued partnership with Hoover’s fan-favorite titles.

The Running Man – November 7, 2025

Edgar Wright, Glenn Powell, Coleman Domingo, and Josh Brolin took the stage to present their new take on The Running Man. Wright promised a more faithful adaptation of Stephen King's novel than the 1987 version and joked about the original’s futuristic setting in 2025. Powell stars as Ben Richards, a man forced to evade elite assassins for 30 days in a dystopian reality show. He described the role as the most physically demanding of his career. The teaser—assembled just days after wrapping—felt polished and ready, teasing an intense, action-packed ride. Powell’s real-life dog Biscuit also makes an appearance, nicknamed “The Running Boy."

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants – December 19, 2025

Presented by Tom Kenny and Mark Hamill, the latter of whom plays a live-action version of the Flying Dutchman, this installment finds SpongeBob undergoing a slight growth spurt and seeking to prove his maturity. The trailer featured high-seas antics, a theme park setting, and a hilarious quest that pairs SpongeBob with the Dutchman to conquer his fear of roller coasters. The film balances absurdity with heartfelt character moments.

Other Titles Mentioned

Children of Blood and Bone – Filming now in South Africa.

– Filming now in South Africa. Heart of the Beast – Starring Brad Pitt, currently filming in New Zealand.

– Starring Brad Pitt, currently filming in New Zealand. Untitled Kendrick Lamar, Trey Parker & Matt Stone Comedy – Coming March 2026.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – In development.

– In development. Scream 7 – In development.

– In development. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie – Teased for 2026.

– Teased for 2026. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender – Animated film coming from Avatar Studios.

– Animated film coming from Avatar Studios. New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film – Directed by Mutant Mayhem’s Jeff Rowe.

And that’s a wrap on Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon 2025. Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more news straight from the Colosseum.