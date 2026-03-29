Fan-Favorite ESPN Host No Longer Attached to Network
He will also no longer be a senior writer at Andscape.
Clinton Yates is out at ESPN, no longer on ESPN Radio, or as a senior writer at Andscape.
What's Happening:
- Clinton Yates, the host of the former ESPN Daily podcast, is no longer associated with the network, first reported by Awful Announcing and confirmed by Yates himself.
- Yates' role on the national ESPN Radio network and KSPN is set to conclude as part of the 10:00 AM to Noon ET programming window.
- Additionally, Yates' work as a senior writer at Andscape (formerly The Undefeated) will also end, with no additional work planned for the platform.
- Yates himself confirmed the news on his X account, saying "that's showbiz, kiddos. Happy Friday."
Yates at ESPN:
- Yates joined ESPN in February 2016 as a member of the editorial team that launched Andscape, the Black multimedia content studio formerly known as The Undefeated. Over nearly ten years, his profile has grown steadily across the company’s multimedia platforms. In addition to writing, he appeared on multiple television programs, ESPN Radio and more.
- Yates had done a variety of critically acclaimed multiplatform storytelling at ESPN. In 2018, he hosted Rickey Won’t Quit, a 30 for 30 podcast about Rickey Henderson’s attempt at a comeback in Major League Baseball.
- In 2022, he launched the YouTube series Threads, which breaks down the histories of sports uniforms. In 2024, his story about the University of Virginia football team’s return to normalcy following a shooting tragedy was an APSE finalist for long feature.
- On television, Yates was a panelist on Around the Horn and served as a guest host on Outside The Lines. His first E:60 feature chronicled 2019 NBA Draft top-5 prospect Ja Morant.
- Yates also appeared on SportsCenter and ESPN Radio programs, and he previously hosted the former ESPN Daily podcast and co-hosted ESPN Radio’s The Morning Roast national weekend show with Domonique Foxworth and Mina Kimes. He was also the co-host of ESPN’s official Star Wars podcast, Never Tell Me the Odds, with Arda Ocal and Ryan McGee.
- It was back in February of 2025 that the ESPN Daily podcast was shuttered. At that time, Yates explained to fans that the decisions to end the podcast "were made above my paygrade, but you can can check me out on ESPN Radio every day now!" Now, a little over a year later, we now know that he is no longer there either.
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