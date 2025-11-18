March's "Daredevil #1" Comes Accompanied by a Huge Amount of Variant Covers Via Marvel's True Believers Blind Bag
The Man Without Fear gets a new relaunch that finds Matt Murdock becoming a law professor.
Daredevil is getting a relaunch in March with a new issue #1, accompanied by a massive amount of variant covers as part of Marvel's new True Believers Blind Bag program.
What's Happening:
- Writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange, Uncanny Spider-Man) are the new creative team beginning March 18th in Daredevil #1.
- In this series, Matt Murdock will take on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against Daredevil. Per the official longline, "Hell’s Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named Omen has targeted Matt Murdock, it will be his alter-ego Daredevil who takes the hits! But beware! This mysterious new player isn’t all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we’ve never seen him in before!"
- Following Ultimate Endgame #1 on December 31, it will be the second Marvel comic sold in the True Believers Blind Bag. Yep, we're going back to the 90s in a big way, complete with sealed comics and oh-so many variant covers... A rather staggering amount, in fact!
- Per Marvel, the Blind Bag program "gives fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags that contain any of the issue’s covers, including rare variant covers exclusive to Blind Bags and hand-drawn, ultra-rare one-of-a-kind sketch covers by surprise contributors!"
- Here's the full list of Daredevil #1 Blind Bag covers, along with a preview of four of them (you can see an image of the bag itself above).
- Daredevil #1 COVER BY LEE GARBETT
- Daredevil #1 FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN
- Daredevil #1 VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH
- Daredevil #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH
- Daredevil #1 VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
- Daredevil #1 VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV
- Daredevil #1 VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN
- Daredevil #1 VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA
- Daredevil #1 VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS
- Daredevil #1 VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
- Daredevil #1 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
- Daredevil #1 BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA
- Daredevil #1 BLANK VARIANT COVER
- Daredevil #1 MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER
- Daredevil #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN (Available only in the Blind Bag)
- Daredevil #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Available only in the Blind Bag)
- Daredevil #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES (Available only in the Blind Bag)
- Rare Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Covers by surprise contributors!
What They're Saying:
- Stephanie Phillips: “I’m taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we’re exploring Daredevil's noir sensibilities.Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life.”
- Lee Garbett: “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Stephanie Phillips on Daredevil. We came into the project together, with a genuine love of the character and a clear vision for the book. Steph is an incredible writer and has absolutely nailed the tone and heart of Daredevil’s world. Every beat feels authentic and DD at its purest - but we’ve got fresh ideas and some big surprises in store!"
- For more on Daredevil, check out what one of the producers of Daredevil: Born Again had to say about Season 2 and the arrival of Jessica Jones.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com