"Daredevil: Born Again" Producer Talks Jessica Jones and Kingpin's Roles in Season 2
Sana Amanat on moving past the strange manner in which the show's first season was made.
One of Daredevil: Born Again's producers is teasing what's to come in the show's second season next year, including how Jessica Jones will factor into the story.
What's Happening:
- Daredevil: Born Again producer Sana Amanat has spoken to Empire about Season 2 of the Disney+ series, as part of a preview for an upcoming larger feature in the magazine.
- Season 1 of Born Again was made under notably turbulent circumstances, with the original showrunners replaced mid-way through production. The new team -- led by Executive Producer/Showrunner Dario Scardapane and EPs/Directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead -- then incorporated much of what had been shot into newly filmed material in order to restructure and refocus several key elements of the story.
- With Season 2, things went much more smoothly and Amanat told Empire, "The landscape was open, and that was so liberating. We were like, “We can do whatever we want.'"
- Season 1 was something of a miracle, considering the very odd nature of its production and how easily the Frankenstein'd nature of its two different eras could have felt like a big mess when edited together. And yet, it was still an exciting, involving series, even if you could still sense some of the elements that were distinctly the first version vs. the second. That being the case, it's exciting to know that Scardapane, Benson and Moorhead will now be able to deliver their focused take on the series moving forward, especially after we saw them do just that so strongly with the final two episodes of Season 1, which contained none of the previously shot material from the original team.
- Season 1 concluded with Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, fully entrenched as Mayor of New York, with few publicly challenging him, even as Matt Murdock/Daredevil began to build an underground resistance against him. Said Amanat, of Fisk's current dominance, “What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants? When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”
- Another highly anticipated element of Season 2 is Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones, reprising her role from the Netflix series made before Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios took full control of Marvel TV production.
- Regarding what Jessica will bring to the series, Amanat said, "[Jones] isn’t necessarily a team-up kind of person. So the reason she’s back is because it feels like it’s very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way.”
- Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere in March on Disney+, with Season 3 already announced.
- Empire will feature more about Born Again Season 2 in their upcoming issue, coming out November 20th.
