TV Recap: Daredevil Welcomes Help from an Old Friend in Season 2, Episode 6 of "Daredevil: Born Again"

Things are about to go from bad to worse for the city of New York after the death of Vanessa Fisk. With the Mayor already waging war on his own city in a desperate search for masked vigilantes, imagine what he will do now that they've killed his wife. Daredevil may have saved Bullseye's life, but for how long? With the Resistance gaining momentum toward outing Fisk for what he really is, this second season of Daredevil: Born Again really feels like it is ready to explode.

The episode beings with Fisk still sitting by the side of his now deceased wife when the surgeon who operated on her enters. He tries to console Fisk, who sits calmly, crying. When the doctor lays a hand on Fisk's shoulder, he finally looks up. Fisk stands and embraces the doctor, only to squeeze him to death violently. Fisk calmly leave the room and Buck steps in to clean up the mess.

At Vanessa's funeral, a priest provides voiceover for a few interesting scenes. First, we see Matt and Karen watching over an unconscious Bullseye. Next, Mr. Charles leads a team of men into the Red Hook port to find it has been emptied and all his weapons are missing. He chuckles in disbelief. Next, we see Powell and the AVTF open the cases of guns, that we now know have been stolen from Charles so Fisk can intensify his war on vigilantes. Powell also takes an interest in Saunders, the young AVTF agent who helped Daredevil get into the port to release the prisoners. Finally, Fisk places a single rose on Vanessa's casket. While this is not out of the ordinary, it is yet another rose featured in the series and perhaps another reference to Fisk's son Richard, who goes by The Rose.

After the title sequence, we see a suburban home where a young girl is playing inside. A team of men pulls up to the house with guns. A woman steps outside and we hear the sounds of the men being attacked. An explosive of some sort is thrown into the house and the girl picks it up and begins playing with it. Before anything happens, Jessica Jones calls the girl honey, and tells her the explosive is not a toy. In the comics, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have a daughter named Danielle. This appears to be her.

Soledad tends to Bullseye's gunshot wound as Matt, Karen and Angela watch. She says he's stable but he could use a hospital, which prompts another debate if they should let him die. Karen asks Angela what's going on in the streets and she says the resistance is growing.

After Angela and Soledad leave, Karen again brings up the debate of whether or not they should kill Fisk. It becomes more heated than ever as Karen talks about how she is still haunted by the fact that she killed Wesley, Fisk's former right hand man. The conversation is interrupted though when Karen gets a text. She tells Matt it's from "her" and gives him an address.

At Vanessa's funeral, the Governor tells Sheila that Fisk has been out of control and that she may have to force him to stop. Meanwhile, Buck tries to turn Lt. Governor Gomez against the Governor, who is trying to convince Sheila to take over for Fisk as Mayor.

Also in the room, BB wishes Daniel a happy birthday but he shrugs it off. She offers to go with him to his mother's house to celebrate, but they're interrupted by Buck, pulls Daniel away to talk. Daniel immediately freaks out about hiding the dead body and Buck tries to calm him down. Buck tells him he needs to prove that BB is not the leak by giving her some false information to see if she spreads it.

Fisk takes a call form Charles who is clearly disappointed to not have his guns. Fisk remains silent and eventually hangs up on Charles, who shows legitimate anger for the first time. Meanwhile, mourners bring flowers to a tribute for Vanessa before protesters arrive with signs and speak out against Fisk.

On a rooftop somewhere, Daredevil meets with Jessica Jones. He immediately questions if she's hurt as she is clearly not her old self. She brushes it off though and tells him Fisk has been running guns for "certain parts of the US government," which we know to be Val. She also says the men who came to her house were not AVTF, but rather people hired by the government. She goes on to say she recently got a call from a man who was interested in people like them. She told him no, but "not everyone" did. She's hinting at the idea that Luke Cage might be working for Val. Matt questions again if she's hurt and she finally admits that since having her daughter, her powers drop out and come back sometimes.

Jessica explains that the warehouse they can see from the rooftop is where Fisk had the guns moved. Daredevil listens carefully and hears the watch he planted in the warehouse. The two former Defenders storm the building and take out AVTF. An awesome action sequence ensues, that sees Jessica's powers briefly drop out. Powell aims his gun at her before Daredevil takes him out. They successfully blow up the warehouse, with all of the weapons inside.

In the Mayor's mansion, Dr. Glenn looks around Vanessa's bedroom and takes one of her earrings, from the same pair she complimented a few episodes ago. She's clearly still haunted by Muse's attack. Buck finds her and comforts her when she breaks down at the thought of killing Muse. Buck tells her to choke him, like Muse did to her. She reluctantly agrees and soon finds herself getting more and more intense with her hands around his throat. Buck slowly takes her hands away and she calms down. Clearly she is more disturbed by Muse's attack than we thought. She should probably talk to a psychiatrist.

Daniel meets with BB to go to his mother's house. He gives her the false information that Fisk is not going to run for another term, but makes her promise not to leak it.

At the AVTF's warehouse, Powell confirms to Cole North that it was Jessica Jones who helped Daredevil attack them. He also approaches Saunders, and gives him a new keycard because he heard he lost his. He then follows the young agent into the back of a truck before they all roll out.

Karen wakes Bullseye up and threatens to kill him. Bullseye welcomes the idea, saying he killed Foggy and it's only right that she kills him, calling it an equation. Karen puts a gun to his head but Matt gets back just in time to stop her from shooting him. She pleads with him again to let her kill him. She tells him the first mate never got to witness protection and her source never started broadcasting the videos of the escaped prisoners, assuming they're both dead, before she storms out.

The AVTF holds protesters back from City Hall and Powell checks in on Saunders. It's clear he is suspicious of him.

At Daniel's mother's house, BB steps away to the bathroom. While she's gone, Daniel shows an interest in her coat, the same one she was wearing when he saw someone slip something into her pocket outside the Fisk fight. Meanwhile, BB is really taking the opportunity to send a text regarding the fake Fisk news. However, she gets distracted and wanders into Daniel's childhood bedroom. After looking around a bit, she decides to delete the text.

Back at City Hall, protests get more intense, with many protesters donning Daredevil masks. Meanwhile, at the Governor's home, Charles makes a surprise visit. He offers to "solver her City Hall problem."

Back in Staten Island, Daniel tells BB his mother has gone to sleep. BB thanks him for inviting her to his home and leans in for a kiss before he pulls away. He shows her the SD card he found in her coat pocket and asks what's on it. Before she can explain, he tells her he doesn't know if he can protect her any more and coincidentally gets a call from Buck. Before he can answer the call though, they turn to the TV and see a news report of the protests at City Hall.

Karen approaches the protest in a disguise. From his office, Fisk watches the protesters as Buck tells him the Governor is pulling her support. Suddenly, a bright red light shines in through the window and the videos of the escaped prisoners begin playing, projected on City Hall.

Protesters become enraged and Fisk retreats to his basement, where he stares at the white painting he bought from Vanessa years ago. Daredevil approaches him, but Fisk is not caught by surprise. Outside, the protesters and AVTF start to get heated. Daredevil proposes to Fisk that both of them should leave New York and put their fight behind them. Fisk refuses and instead attacks Daredevil. Outside, Powell gets an order from Buck and grabs Saunders. He pulls him behind a truck and shoots him, out of sight of the protesters. North sees it however and questions Powell, who uses Saunders' death to incite a riot.

Fisk and Daredevil fight and the latter gets slammed into the painting, destroying it. The two prove to be very evenly matched once again, trading strikes, with Daredevil eventually gaining a slight upper hand. Outside, Angela's friend is knocked out by the AVTF and in the chaos, Karen's wig is pulled off. She tends to the boy but Powell finds her and points his gun at her, calling her by name as the episode comes to a close.

The series somehow continues to build tension with each episode. And just when you feel it has reached its boiling point, something big happens that turns the tide in another direction. And now, with Karen seemingly in AVTF custody, things are not going to get any easier for Matt or the resistance.

Season two of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.