The Punisher and Deadpool Will Face Off in Marvel Comics' "Big Guns" Crossover Storyline

The four-part crossover will run across issues of "Wade Wilson: Deadpool" and "Punisher."

Two of Marvel's most well-armed and, well, notably aggressive characters (to say the least), Deadpool and the Punisher, are going to face off in a new comic book crossover.

What's Happening:

Marvel Comics has announced the crossover "Big Guns" will launch in September, pitting Deadpool and Punisher against each other.

This will not be its own miniseries but more of a classic crossover across two ongoing comics, Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Punisher, making up a four-part story in its entirety.

Per the official longline, "The saga kicks off when Deadpool’s latest mess puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher. Just as the Merc with a Mouth takes on one of the most high-stakes jobs of his career, Frank Castle seeks to settle the score—igniting a relentless clash of bullets, bloodshed, and mayhem that neither man will walk away from unscathed!"

Benjamin Percy is the writer on both titles, no doubt making this an easier crossover to coordinate than some, given Percy just had to consult with himself when it came to making sure that current storylines could correctly coincide.

Geoff Shaw is the artists on Wade Wilson: Deadpool, while José Luis Soares provides the art on Punisher.

The crossover will begin on September 2 -- aww, that's my birthday! Thanks, Marvel! -- with Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 and then continue in Punisher #8 on September 9 and then wrap up in two October titles (exact dates TBA), Wade Wilson: Deadpool #9 and Punisher #9.

Geoff Shaw provides the cover for Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8, while David Marquez’s art graces the cover of Punisher #8, with the other two covers to be revealed later.

Josemaria Casanovas also has creeated four-part connecting variant covers for the crossover issues, the first half of which you can see below.

What They're Saying:

Benjamin Percy: “When you're writing The Punisher, and you're writing Deadpool—two street-level characters with opposite personalities—the math works itself out. I had to bring them together. Violently. Get ready for non-stop mayhem, the re-invention (and glow-up) of a classic villain, and the introduction of the Merc-mobile (a rolling HQ I'm pretty damn excited about) as well as a new weapon that will change the 616 forever. Unlike Frank and Wade—who naturally despise each other—Geoff Shaw and José Luis are a perfect pairing, the best pens drawing the biggest guns.”