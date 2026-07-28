4K/Blu-Ray Review: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" — Miranda Priestly Returns in Style, and the Disc Matches the Drama

Twenty years later, Miranda Priestly welcomed audiences back to the inner workings of Runway Magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Reuniting the cast and creative team from the original classic, the sequel was a hit with both critics and fans, currently in the top 5 biggest box office hits of 2026. And now, fans can add the film to their home video collection with the 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray release.

With print media on the decline, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) finds herself back at Runway Magazine working for the Prada-clad devil herself, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), whose own future is put at risk when the owner of the magazine’s media empire suddenly passes away. Unexpectedly forced to work together, the fashion magnate and award-winning journalist must work together on a venture that reunites them with Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci), plus a host of new characters. The star-studded cast also includes Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux, plus more cameos than you can count.

Following up on a cultural touchstone like The Devil Wears Prada is no small task, but the sequel mostly feels worthy of its predecessor. The 4K/Blu-Ray release brings the film home with the highest quality picture and sound possible, plus an assortment of bonus features that won’t be found on streamers like Disney+.

Bonus Features

Level Up: Updating the Icons (5:35): Join the cast, crew, and other notables as they look back on the iconic first film and its timelessness. Then see how the characters and their wardrobes have evolved for the sequel, and follow the shoot in New York.

Inside the Fashion Closet (5:58): Sit down with the cast, filmmakers, and lead costume designer Molly Rogers as she talks about dressing Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel. Discover their of-the-moment but timeless fashion looks that shine a spotlight on each of their personalities.

Front-Row Access: Shooting in Italy (4:08): Join the cast, crew, and director David Frankel as he talks about the production in Italy and shooting during Milan’s fashion week. Hear how top design houses supported the production and how Runway’s own fashion show and concert was created.

Gag Reel (3:43): Check out the fun on set in these outtakes from the making of the movie.

“Runway” Music Video by Lady Gaga and Doechii (3:01): Turn it up with Lady Gaga and Doechii in their music video for the movie’s new song, “Runway.”

Audio Commentary (1:59:08): Watch the film with audio commentary by director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and costume designer Molly Rogers.

Video

The Devil Wears Prada 2 stuns on 4K Ultra-HD. Details are crisp and clear, allowing fans to see every stitch in the film’s iconic fashions. HDR’s ability to handle a wider spectrum of color also does the film justice, with the dark, inky blacks truly looking like negative space while bright colors and camera flashes pop.

The included Blu-Ray disc also looks great. Comparatively, there is a loss of fine detail and a shortening of the color spectrum.



Audio

The 4K disc’s Dolby Atmos mix is more impressive than fans may expect. The film’s incredible soundtrack uses the full speaker mix to immerse you in the songs, and it’s not just the new ones. Classics like Madonna’s “Vogue” feel remixed, splitting instruments amongst the speakers and giving the subwoofers a workout with the bass. Additional audio options on the 4K disc include English 2.0 descriptive audio, plus 7.1 French, Quebec French, Spanish, German, and Italian.



The Blu-Ray disc’s 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio mix is fairly comparable to the 4K disc's Atmos mix. Additional audio options include the descriptive audio mix, 7.1 French, German, and Italian; and 5.1 Quebec French, Castilian Spanish, Spanish, and Czech.

Packaging & Design

The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes to 4K Ultra-HD in a standard black Blu-Ray case with disc holders on both sides of the interior. The 4K disc art features the theatrical poster (used as cover art of the standalone Blu-Ray release), while the Blu-Ray disc uses the teaser poster shoe artwork. Both discs have the same menu, animating the 4K cover with flowing red fabric set to the film's score. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. There isn’t a slipcover with this release.

Final Thoughts

The Devil Wears Prada 2 earns its place next to the original, and this 4K/Blu-Ray release does the film justice. The transfer delivers reference-quality picture and a surprisingly robust Atmos mix, while the bonus features — especially the Italy featurette and full commentary track — give fans real insight into how the sequel came together. The lack of a slipcover is a minor gripe, but between the A/V quality and the extras, this release is an easy recommendation for anyone who loved the original.

Purchase Options

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