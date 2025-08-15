ABC News and "30 for 30" Win Numerous Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2025

The award wins span national and local levels in video and audio reporting.

Yesterday, August 14th, this year’s winners of the Edward R. Murrow awards were announced, with numerous awards coming from ABC News at a national and local level. These included wins for coverage of headlining events, as well as the soundscapes heard in a 30 for 30 podcast.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are prestigious honors presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to recognize excellence in journalism. They were first established in 1971 and are named after the legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow, who became an icon of integrity, courage, and professionalism in news reporting. Murrow was known for his radio broadcasts during World War II and his role as a pioneer in the field of television journalism.

The awards are revealed in different categories - Network Television, Network Radio, Large Markets, Small Markets, Digital, and more. You can see the winners from The Walt Disney Company below.

Network Television

Continuing Coverage

Maui Rising: The Fight for Hawai'i's Future

ABC News

New York, NY

Hard News

The Big Business of Human Smuggling

ABC News

New York, NY

Network Radio

Excellence in Sound

Girl v. Horse

30 for 30 Podcasts

New York, NY

Hard News

Start Here: A Syrian Prison

ABC News

New York, NY

Sports Reporting

Formula 1 Is FAST

ABC News

New York, NY

Overall Excellence

ABC News Radio

ABC News

New York, NY

Large Market Television

Digital

ABC7 NEWS | Serving the Bay Area on All Platforms

ABC7 KGO-TV

San Francisco, CA

Investigative Reporting

Squatter Standoff: Eyewitness to Change

WABC-TV

New York, NY

For the complete list of the 2025 Edward R. Murrow award winners, be sure to head over to this page here.

