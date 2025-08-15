ABC News and "30 for 30" Win Numerous Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2025
Yesterday, August 14th, this year’s winners of the Edward R. Murrow awards were announced, with numerous awards coming from ABC News at a national and local level. These included wins for coverage of headlining events, as well as the soundscapes heard in a 30 for 30 podcast.
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are prestigious honors presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to recognize excellence in journalism. They were first established in 1971 and are named after the legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow, who became an icon of integrity, courage, and professionalism in news reporting. Murrow was known for his radio broadcasts during World War II and his role as a pioneer in the field of television journalism.
The awards are revealed in different categories - Network Television, Network Radio, Large Markets, Small Markets, Digital, and more. You can see the winners from The Walt Disney Company below.
Network Television
Continuing Coverage
Maui Rising: The Fight for Hawai'i's Future
ABC News
New York, NY
Hard News
The Big Business of Human Smuggling
ABC News
New York, NY
Network Radio
Excellence in Sound
Girl v. Horse
30 for 30 Podcasts
New York, NY
Hard News
Start Here: A Syrian Prison
ABC News
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
Formula 1 Is FAST
ABC News
New York, NY
Overall Excellence
ABC News Radio
ABC News
New York, NY
Large Market Television
Digital
ABC7 NEWS | Serving the Bay Area on All Platforms
ABC7 KGO-TV
San Francisco, CA
Investigative Reporting
Squatter Standoff: Eyewitness to Change
WABC-TV
New York, NY
For the complete list of the 2025 Edward R. Murrow award winners, be sure to head over to this page here.