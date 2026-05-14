Disney and Formula 1 Will Spotlight Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck at the Grand Prix Du Canada
The festivities will include surprise character moments.
The ongoing collaboration between Disney and Formula 1 will be spotlighted at the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada and Round 2 of the F1 Academy Racing Series "Fuel the Magic."
What's Happening:
- The next step in the partnership between Disney and Formula 1 will kick off with the Disney and F1 Academy collaboration in Montreal at the Grand Prix Du Canada.
- Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck will be focused on here, including via special moments and new products.
- Those experiences include:
- Disney x F1 Academy Minnie Mouse & Daisy Duck-inspired show car featured within the Disney x F1 “Fuel the Magic” Fan activation area.
- New apparel and accessories from the Disney x Formula 1 Montreal 2026 Collection, Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ Collection and Disney x Formula 1 core collection.
- Surprise character moments with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.
- As part of the Disney / Formula 1 partnership, the Velocity Collection is now available at the Disney Store, with additional items launching on May 18 and the Disney x F1 Academy Collection launching May 21.
- The original WEBTOON series Mickey x Formula 1: Racing to the Top! also has a new episode debuting ahead of the Montreal race.
- The 2026 Grand Prix Du Canada takes place May 22-24 in Montreal.
What They're Saying:
- Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products: “As the Disney and Formula 1 collaboration continues to build momentum globally, Montreal marks an exciting next chapter. With Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck stepping into the spotlight, we’re creating products, content, and experiences that celebrate confidence and individuality, and inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders.”
- Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 ACADEMY: “F1 Academy is about opening doors and changing perceptions of who belongs in our sport. By connecting with fans through culture and creativity, and celebrating the power of female friendship, we can inspire the next generation of girls and women to see that there is a place for them in motorsport, both on and off the track.”
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