Disney and Formula 1 Will Spotlight Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck at the Grand Prix Du Canada

Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products: “As the Disney and Formula 1 collaboration continues to build momentum globally, Montreal marks an exciting next chapter. With Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck stepping into the spotlight, we’re creating products, content, and experiences that celebrate confidence and individuality, and inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders.”

Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 ACADEMY: “F1 Academy is about opening doors and changing perceptions of who belongs in our sport. By connecting with fans through culture and creativity, and celebrating the power of female friendship, we can inspire the next generation of girls and women to see that there is a place for them in motorsport, both on and off the track.”