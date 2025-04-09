The Disney Lorcana TCG Team Has Announced the Removal of Two Cards From Competitive Play
The Ravensburger Disney Lorcana team has announced the removal of two cards from competitive play.
What’s Happening:
- The Ravensburger Disney Lorcana TCG team has announced the removal of two cards from the Core Constructed format, a decision referred to as a ban.
- This action is crucial for maintaining the vitality and innovation of a trading card game like Disney Lorcana.
- The design team has opted to ban Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker and Fortisphere to promote a wider range of viable strategies for competitive players.
- This ban will take effect on April 8th, 2025, meaning that any Disney Lorcana events held after this date will not permit deck lists that include these cards.
- This represents the first instance of card bans since the launch of Disney Lorcana TCG in August 2023.
- Note that the Hiram Flaversham – Toymaker and Fortisphere remain available in the game. Players are invited to continue using them in their decks while playing with friends and family.
- The ban applies solely to participants in Disney Lorcana Challenge events or other tournaments utilizing the Core Constructed format.
- The ban does not impact fans participating in Core Constructed events in China and Japan.
- Officials from these regions will issue a distinct announcement tailored to their market regarding the management of these cards as additional Disney Lorcana sets are released.
What They’re Saying:
- Elaine Chase, Chief Marketing Officer for TCGs at Ravensburger: “No card is ever designed with the intention of it not being played in competition. But in order to keep the meta-game healthy and challenging without it feeling stale or repetitive seeing the same strategies again and again, the TCG design team at Ravensburger made the difficult decision for the good of the game. We know bans are the last line of defense and we will only pull that lever when it will increase excitement for competitive play."
More On Disney Lorcana:
