Does "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Tease Spidey's Next MCU Storyline?

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day swung into theaters this weekend and fans are loving Spidey's latest adventure. The film is loaded with fan-favorite characters, like the Hulk, the Punisher and maybe whoever Sadie Sink plays. But there is one character whose presence in this film might just hint at what is coming next for Spider-Man.

Minor Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers ahead!

Now we know, thanks to this film's post-credits scene (and just Marvel's schedule) that Spider-Man's next appearance will likely be in Avengers: Secret Wars. We're looking beyond that here though because things seem to be lining up for a specific Spidey story, especially with the addition of a new character.

Liza Colon-Zayas makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this film, portraying Detective Jean DeWolff. She plays a fairly minor role, acting as Spider-Man's connection to the NYPD and a bit of a moral conscience. Believe it or not though, this is a character from the Marvel Comics, and one who plays a pretty pivotal role in a major story for Spider-Man.

In the comics, DeWolff works closely with Spider-Man on a number of occasions. She eventually even develops romantic feelings for the masked vigilante. While that never truly comes to fruition, the two have a very close relationship and Spider-Man considers DeWolff a very close friend.

That is, until the unthinkable happens. Jean DeWolff is murdered. Yeah sorry. Maybe don't get too attached to the MCU version of the character. And while her murder sends Spider-Man into a fit of rage, which is only made worse by his symbiote suit (more on that in a bit), the bigger story is who killed Jean DeWolff. She was murdered by a serial killer who goes by the name of the Sin-Eater.

The Sin-Eater isn't exactly a major Spider-Man villain, only appearing in a handful of comics, but he has a role to play in the larger Spider-Man story. After the murder of DeWolff, a man named Emil Gregg used the Sin-Eater alias to write a letter to the Daily Globe and take credit for the murder. That letter was intercepted by Eddie Brock, who worked for the newspaper as a reporter at the time. Brock became the point of contact for Gregg and his career took off because of that. However, after he outed Gregg as the Sin-Eater in the paper, Spider-Man took down the true killer, revealing him to be Stanley Carter, while Gregg was merely a copycat. This resulted in Brock getting fired and developing a hatred for Spider-Man.

The most important detail of this story though is that Spider-Man is wearing his alien symbiote black suit for it. He first came in contact with the alien suit during the "Secret Wars" story arc, which, knowing the way Marvel operates, is probably not a coincidence. Although, this was the original 1984 "Secret Wars" and not the 2015 one that is more closely being adapted for the upcoming Avengers film. Still, it's an interesting detail to note.

The rest of the story you probably know, but just in case: after Spider-Man fully understands what the symbiote is doing to him, he forcibly removes it. The alien then, of course, finds its way to Brock, creating the iconic villain known as Venom. And due to his recent history with the Sin-Eater, he finds himself with a burning hatred for Spider-Man to go along with his newfound power.

So to make a long story short, the death of Jean DeWolff leads to the creation of one of the most iconic and beloved Spider-Man villains out there. Now, we'll just have to see if Marvel plans to bring that story to the big screen.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now.