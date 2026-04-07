ESPN Launches on Disney+ in Europe and Select Asia-Pacific Markets

53 countries and territories have been added.

ESPN is now available on Disney+ in Europe and in select Asia-Pacific markets as of today, continuing the expansion of the brand across the world.

What's Happening:

ESPN is now available via Disney+ in 53 additional countries and territories across Europe and Asia-Pacific markets.

This essentially doubles ESPN's reach on Disney+ to approximately 100 markets around the world.

The Asian-Pacific markets adding ESPN on Disney+ include Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, where a a curated selection of English‑language ESPN sports programming is available.

All Disney+ subscribers with ESPN added can access exclusive sports content, which includes live sporting events, studio shows, films, and more, alongside general entertainment and kids and family programming.

Disney does note that the offering of programming will vary by market but that this is an "initial phase" and will grow to thousands of live events over the next year and include programming such as US sports coverage of the NBA and NHL, which will begin with the 2026-27 season. The lineup also includes college sports, as well as the Little League World Series, Savannah Bananas, and more.

Also included is access to the 30 for 30 documentary collection and other critically acclaimed films, along with select studio shows, including ESPN FC, ESPN’s global football news and information program.

Will those 30 for 30 episodes include the amazing Space Jam and Rocky IV parodies, examining the unlikely sporting events in those films? Probably not, but wouldn't it be great if it did?

What They're Saying:

Alisa Bowen (President, Disney+): “Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC. This launch adds to our growing portfolio of local sports rights around the world.”

“Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC. This launch adds to our growing portfolio of local sports rights around the world.” Freddy Rolón (Head of Global Sports & Talent Office, ESPN): “This expansion marks an exciting next step for ESPN and Disney+ in our commitment to sports fans. ESPN has a longstanding tradition of delivering world-class content to sports fans, and the continued growth on Disney+ allows us to extend our reach and provide greater access and deeper connections with fans everywhere.”



