ESPN Reveals New Analyst Joining "Monday Night Countdown" Desk This Fall
The former NFL Pro is a fan-favorite.
ESPN has announced the newest named analyst on their popular pregame show, Monday Night Countdown.
What's Happening:
- ESPN has named the newest analyst who will be joining the Monday Night Countdown desk this fall.
- Jason McCourty has been revealed to be joining the Monday Night Football pregame show when the regular season debuts next month, on September 14 at 6:00 PM ET.
- McCourty is a former NFL defensive back who played 13 seasons in the league before making the jump to become a TV and Radio analyst.
- Over his career, he played for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and the Miami Dolphins. In 2018, he was traded to the New England Patriots, where he was reunited with his identical twin brother, Devin McCourty.
- The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, making Jason and Devin the first twins in NFL history to play together on a Super Bowl-winning team.
- McCourty retired in 2022, and quickly transitioned into a new role in broadcasting, joining the NFL Network as a co-host of Good Morning Football, becoming a fan-favorite on the show.
- Since then, his presence has expanded with additional television and radio appearances, including NFL game analysis and studio work. He has also become a respected voice for the sport since he often explains why a play worked or failed and cites his own experiences in the sport, as opposed to other analysts who just give a hot take or point out what happened.
- Monday Night Countdown is ESPN's flagship pregame show for Monday Night Football. It airs before each Monday night NFL game and serves as both a recap of the weekend's action and a preview of the final game of the NFL week. The program debuted in 1993 (originally as NFL Prime Monday) and adopted the name Monday Night Countdown in 1998.
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