New Docuseries, "Saban," Was the Most Watched Original Debut for ESPN Since 2022
The six-episodes are airing weekly on ESPN and available now on the ESPN App.
The new docuseries, Saban, got off to a promising start for ESPN, bringing in the cable channel's best numbers for an Original since 2022.
What's Happening:
- ESPN's new docuseries, Saban, got off to a strong start last week, with the premiere episode averaging 529K viewers on ESPN on Thursday, October 8.
- This makes it the most-watched Original project debut on ESPN since 2022 and also the third-most watched ESPN Original debut of all time.
- Saban is airing weekly on Thursdays on EPSN, while all six episodes are available now to watch on the ESPN App.
- The series focuses on the life of Hall of Fame college football coach Nick Saban, including his partnership with Miss Terry and the philosophy behind “The Process.”
- More than 70 interview participants are included in the documentary, including Bill Belichick, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart and Tim Tebow.
- ESPN are also touting the series' significant social media engagement, noting that since August, when they began promoting Saban, the series has resulted in 10M video views and 6.7M engagements.
- Saban is produced by ESPN and Words + Pictures.
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