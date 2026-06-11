Exclusive Photo/Clip: NBC's "Surviving Earth" Showcases Prehistoric Creatures Like Scutosaurus and Gorgons

Check out the new series on June 11th.

Ahead of the release of NBC’s Surviving Earth, Laughing Place is ready to share an exclusive look at a new photo and clip from the premiere episode.

What’s Happening:

NBC’s latest time-exploring docuseries Surviving Earth is almost here, and Laughing Place is excited to get to share an exclusive look at the upcoming release.

Surviving Earth is a landmark documentary series exploring how life survived and thrived through Earth’s most extreme environmental crises.

Spanning almost 500 million years, the series uses cutting-edge CGI to recreate prehistoric worlds and long-extinct creatures.

It highlights survival stories spanning hundreds of millions of years, from ancient sea scorpions to mammoths and sabertooth predators.

Viewers are taken through dramatic landscapes shaped by meteor impacts, volcanic eruptions, shifting sea levels, and extreme climate events.

A few of these amazing creatures include the Scutosaurus and the Gorgons.

We are excited to share an exclusive photo of the Scutosaurus from the premiere episode.

But that’s not all, we also have an exclusive clip from the first episode featuring two Gorgons and their mother. Taking us back to pangea, check out what life may have looked like millions of years ago.

If you enjoyed this preview, you’ll definitely wanna check out Surviving Earth when it premieres on June 11th on NBC!