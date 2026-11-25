Like a favorite recurring sketch, the fourth Fockers film follows a formula you know, and Grande and newcomer Eduardo Franco make it pay off.

It’s been 15 years since the last installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, and the twins from Little Fockers are now young adults. More or less a history-repeating-itself sequel, Focker-In-Law finds Ben Stiller once again on the outside as he’s introduced to his son’s fianceé-to-be, played by Ariana Grande. After proving herself capable of co-leading blockbusters in the Wicked films, she bursts Glinda’s bubble in a more grounded role.

The Fockers return to the Byrns home for Jack’s (Rober DiNero) 80th birthday celebration, and Greg’s (Stiller) son, Henry (Skyler Gisondo), brings along his girlfriend, Olivia (Grande). On her first meeting with the family, Greg is shocked to learn she’s a former FBI hostage negotiator who instantly impresses Jack, deepening the distance he’s felt since his son left for med school in San Diego. Once again, his efforts to win someone over go too far.



A predictable sequel with a proposal event spoiled by the title, Focker-In-Law works largely because of the cast's dynamic. What made the original film memorable was the dynamic between Stiller and DiNero, and Grande blends perfectly into the mix. With over a decade since the last installment, the film is full of reminders of the past, with Jack’s dearly departed Jinxy cat taxidermied next to the ashes it once urinated on, thanks to Greg.



The franchise is a bit like a grown-up Home Alone: Greg always feels inferior, overcompensates for his insecurities, and causes chaos. Focker-In-Law mostly sticks to the familiar beats, even placing Grande in the lie detector seat, but because the cast is so good, it feels fresh again. It’s like a recurring SNL sketch that goes through the same motions, but is still very funny.

The biggest surprise comes from Eduardo Franco as Greg’s daughter’s (Beanie Feldstein) husband, Dodo. He’s a quirky oddball who, like Greg, is on the outside and hopes to be let into Jack’s inner circle. Unlike Greg, Dodo is unassertive to a fault. He’s a bit of a wildcard thrown into the mix, and he’s a delight every time he’s on screen.

Occasionally, writer/director John Hamburg lets scenes run a little long, such as a TSA sequence that isn’t particularly funny and delays the film’s climax. There’s also a lot of buildup towards a proposal that oddly ends up happening off-screen, robbing audiences of an emotional crescendo they should’ve been a part of. But impressively, it manages to revive a dormant franchise without any evidence that the returning cast feels like they’re struggling to get back into the characters you know and love, and that is quite an achievement.

I give Focker-In-Law 4 out of 5 stars.

Focker-In-Law is now playing in theaters from Universal Studios and Paramount Pictures.