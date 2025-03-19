Gal Gadot Receives a Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Snow White" will be in theaters on March 21, 2025.
by |
Gal Gadot has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a significant milestone as the first Israeli actor to achieve this recognition.

What’s Happening:

  • Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the live action Snow White was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
  • The event was hosted by Steve Nissen and featured the presence of Patty Jenkins, the director of Gadot's Wonder Woman, along with Vin Diesel, her co-star from Fast and Furious.

  • Additionally, Gadot was joined by her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four young daughters.
  • Shortly before Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony began on Tuesday morning, a crowd of several dozen protesters gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, holding signs.
  • The demonstrators, representing both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups, delayed the induction ceremony for the Snow White actress.
  • Gadot is originally from Israel and has served in the Israel Defense Forces and has openly voiced her support for her country in the aftermath of the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.
  • On March 4, Gadot received the international leadership award from the Anti-Defamation League.
  • See Snow White in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
