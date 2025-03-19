Gal Gadot Receives a Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame
"Snow White" will be in theaters on March 21, 2025.
Gal Gadot has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a significant milestone as the first Israeli actor to achieve this recognition.
What’s Happening:
- Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the live action Snow White was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- The event was hosted by Steve Nissen and featured the presence of Patty Jenkins, the director of Gadot's Wonder Woman, along with Vin Diesel, her co-star from Fast and Furious.
- Additionally, Gadot was joined by her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four young daughters.
- Shortly before Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony began on Tuesday morning, a crowd of several dozen protesters gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, holding signs.
- The demonstrators, representing both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups, delayed the induction ceremony for the Snow White actress.
- Gadot is originally from Israel and has served in the Israel Defense Forces and has openly voiced her support for her country in the aftermath of the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.
- On March 4, Gadot received the international leadership award from the Anti-Defamation League.
- See Snow White in theaters on March 21, 2025.
