Glen Hansard, Oscar-Winning "Once" Songwriter and Actor, Passes Away

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, musician, and actor Glen Hansard has passed away. AP reports that Hansard was involved in a motorcycle crash outside of Dublin, Ireland. He was 56.

Hansard first rose to prominence as the frontman for the Irish band The Frames. However, it was the 2007 film Once that brought his talent to a new audience. Starring alongside his The Swell Season bandmate Markéta Irglová, the duo wrote and performed songs in the romantic indie film as well.

In fact, Hansard and Irglová were awarded Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for "Falling Slowly." The tune beat out competition that included two songs from Disney's Enchanted. Concluding his acceptance speech, Hansard encouraged the audience to "make art." Once was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and won a Tony Award.

In a social media post, Searchlight Pictures (which released Once) wrote, "We are devastated by the loss of this inimitable member of our Searchlight family. A singer and actor of singular talent, his melodies gave voice to first love, first heartbreak, and many milestones in between for a generation of filmgoers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be missed by us all."

Glen Hansard (1970-2026)⁰⁰We are devastated by the loss of this inimitable member of our Searchlight family. A singer and actor of singular talent, his melodies gave voice to first love, first heartbreak, and many milestones in between for a generation of filmgoers. ⁰⁰Our… pic.twitter.com/BHqlxusgEp — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) July 29, 2026

Hansard is survived by his wife Maire Saaritsa and their son Christy.