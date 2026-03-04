Book Review: "Goodnight, Bruce" is a Bedtime Delight

With Goodnight, Bruce, Ryan T. Higgins once again proves that few creators understand the comedic potential of grumpiness quite like he does. The latest entry in the long-running Mother Bruce series takes on one of the most universal parenting battles imaginable: bedtime.

Bruce, the perpetually irritable bear with a surprisingly big heart, simply wants everyone to go to sleep. That, of course, is not what happens. Instead, the mice and geese who have adopted Bruce as their reluctant guardian cycle through every classic bedtime stall tactic in the book. They need snacks. They need stories. They need one more activity. Higgins captures the escalating absurdity of the situation with sharp timing and expressive illustrations that do much of the comedic heavy lifting.

What makes Goodnight, Bruce especially effective is its structure. Much of the story unfolds through back-and-forth dialogue, giving it the rhythm of a comedic sketch. Bruce’s deadpan frustration plays beautifully against the wide-eyed enthusiasm of his charges. The humor works on two levels: children will delight in the silliness, while adults will recognize the painfully familiar reality of bedtime negotiations. While Bruce gets annoyed, he never stops trying to take care of his charges, even when the delays reach absurd levels.

Visually, the book remains true to the soft watercolor aesthetic that defines the series. Bruce’s exasperated expressions are as much a part of the storytelling as the words themselves. Higgins knows exactly when to let a reaction shot land without commentary, allowing the illustration to deliver the joke.

Underneath the chaos, there’s warmth. Bruce may grumble, glare, and threaten to cancel bedtime stories forever, but the affection at the heart of this unusual family remains unmistakable. The book doesn’t sugarcoat the exhaustion of caregiving, but it does celebrate the love that makes it worthwhile.

In the end, Goodnight, Bruce isn’t just another bedtime story. It’s a funny, relatable look at the nightly ritual that so many families know all too well. For longtime fans of the series, it’s a welcome return. For newcomers, it’s an excellent introduction to a character whose bark is much worse than his bite.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

