Theater Review: "Hamilton" Takes the Stage at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

We were recently invited out to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to be in “the room where it happens” and see the current touring production of Hamilton! Having missed its previous runs, this was my first time experiencing the sensational musical live on stage, and I was absolutely blown away. From Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant, genre-blending score to the extraordinary, high-energy performances from the national touring cast, every moment delivered an unforgettable evening of theater.

Somehow, in the 11 years since Hamilton made its debut and went on to become one of the biggest theatrical phenomena in history, I managed to avoid seeing any full performances (not even watching it on Disney+). Aside from hearing an occasional line dropped here or there, I went into the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with virtually a clean slate. Having nothing prior to compare this performance or cast to, I was absolutely in awe. The sheer energy, flawless vocals, and magnetic stage presence of this national touring cast were astounding. If this is the extraordinary level of talent delivered on tour, I can only imagine how spectacular the original Broadway production must have been on its home stage.

In my time going to the theater, I have occasionally been disappointed by massive productions that failed to live up to the immense hype surrounding them. However, this touring production of Hamilton far exceeded even my highest expectations. The extraordinary cast brought history to life with breathtaking intensity, anchored by phenomenal lead performances. Tyler Fauntleroy portrayed Alexander Hamilton with a brilliant balance of relentless ambition, fiery intellect, and vulnerable humanity. Opposite him, Charlotte Mary Wen delivered an emotionally devastating performance as Eliza Hamilton, captivating the audience with her exquisite vocal control and deeply moving portrayal of love and grief.

Beyond the individual performances, the technical execution and dynamic staging elevated the entire production. One of the most impressive technical aspects was the innovative use of the dual turntable stage. While I have seen rotating stages utilized in other theatrical productions, I have never seen the mechanism used with such dramatic precision and narrative intent. The revolving stage seamlessly creates a feeling of momentum, rewinding time, accelerating conflict, and visually representing the swirling chaos of war and political revolution. Most striking of all is how the staging orchestrates the climax, slowing down motion to make guests feel every visceral millisecond as the fatal shot is fired at the end of the show. It is a stunning, unforgettable moment of theatrical brilliance that will stay with me for a long time.

Because of the overwhelming popularity and critical acclaim surrounding this phenomenal production, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is hosting an extended stay in the Walt Disney Theater. However, given how quickly performances have been filling up, an extended engagement certainly doesn’t mean the show won’t completely sell out! Theatergoers and fans alike should make sure to secure their tickets right away, as this spectacular national touring run continues only through October 18, 2026. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic live on stage — make sure you don’t throw away your shot!