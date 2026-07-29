Freeform/Hulu’s “House of Stassi” Builds a New Chapter on Unfinished Business

House of Stassi, Freeform and Hulu's new unscripted series, finds Stassi Schroeder embracing a new chapter as she balances family life with ambitions that extend well beyond her Vanderpump Rules fame. Determined to build a lifestyle empire of her own, Schroeder openly declares that she wants to be the next Kris Jenner, bringing the people closest to her along for the ride.

Fittingly, House of Stassi is structured around one of the skills that has always defined Schroeder's reality television presence: her ability to tell a story. The season opens with a glimpse of a dramatic dinner she hosts, then rewinds to explore the relationships, decisions, and tensions that lead to that moment. Rather than simply documenting events as they unfold, the series allows Stassi to guide viewers through the buildup, placing her firmly in the role of narrator as well as participant.

It's a significant next step in a career that took an unexpected turn in 2020, when Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules. She’s been steadily rebuilding her public profile through podcasts, books, and select television appearances, and now House of Stassi places her back at the center of a reality series built around her life, ambitions, and the complicated path that brought her here. Even as Stassi pushes her lifestyle brand toward new horizons, her husband Beau Clark finds himself grappling with mounting restlessness as a stay-at-home dad. What began as a temporary parenting arrangement has quietly become the status quo, leaving him to navigate the growing friction between his daily family duties and a professional life he is eager to reclaim. The cameras amplify that tension, with Beau's candid confessionals and on-camera conversations with friends feeling more like therapy sessions as he works through his mounting frustration.

The series also puts a spotlight on the everyday complications that arise when family overstays their welcome and also follows Stassi's close friend and podcast co-host, Taylor Strecker, and Taylor's wife, Taylor Donohue, as they prepare to welcome their first child, adding another perspective on family and life's changing priorities.

Stepping back into reality television also means revisiting relationships shaped by it. Former Vanderpump Rules castmate Katie Maloney understands the emotional cost of living life on camera as well as anyone, making her both a natural confidante. The irony is that the person best equipped to understand Stassi's return may also be the one with whom she has the most unresolved history. While they are united by the belief that Vanderpump Rules too often painted its women as "crazy" while excusing the men's behavior (in Katie’s case, that was her husband Tom Schwartz), both women carry disappointment that the other didn’t show up when it mattered. Their attempts to reconnect become a reminder that shared trauma can create powerful bonds, but it doesn't erase old wounds.



House of Stassi reveals that returning to the spotlight comes with its own set of complications. Stassi Schroeder remains a gifted reality television storyteller, but stepping back in front of the cameras means opening the door to the unfinished business that comes with that world, and luckily for viewers, it's messy.

House of Stassi arrives on Freeform July 29 and will be available the next day on Hulu.