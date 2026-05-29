"House of the Dragon" Delivers Epic Season 3 First Look at ATX TV Festival

HBO's House of the Dragon opened ATX TV Festival's 15th season in marquee fashion, with showrunner Ryan Condal and cast members Steve Toussaint, Abubakar Salim, Harry Collett, and Bethany Antonia joining moderator Gerrad Hall of Entertainment Weekly for an exclusive first look at Season 3, including behind-the-scenes footage, a sneak peek scene, and the world premiere of the final trailer ahead of the June 21st debut on HBO and Max.

Hall kicked things off by asking the cast to reorient audiences after a two-year wait. Toussaint noted that Lord Corlys Velaryon is grieving the loss of his wife while struggling to reconnect with his illegitimate son. Salim said Alyn of Hull is getting pulled deeper into family politics, not entirely by choice. Collett described Prince Jacaerys as having reached a boiling point; he knows what he wants, and he's not taking no for an answer. And Antonia explained that Baela has returned home from scouting to find that a war has been decided in her absence, and is grappling with whether she wants to be part of it.

Condal framed the season arc: Season 1 established the family and the slow burn toward civil war; Season 2 was the fuse catching fire, though it was restrained by the logic of mutually assured destruction, both sides wielding dragons neither wanted to fully unleash. Season 3 begins after the cork comes off the champagne bottle.

The centerpiece of the panel was the Season 3 opening battle. Condal described it as a project that had haunted the writers for 4.5 years, something he first read in Fire & Blood in 2018 and immediately recognized as the defining turning point of the Dance of the Dragons. "There is a time before the Gullet and a time after," he said, comparing its narrative weight to the Battle of Helm's Deep in The Two Towers. He called it the largest naval battle ever recorded in Westerosi history, and it required engineering solutions that no television production had attempted before.

Behind-the-scenes footage revealed the scale: 300 days of filming, 1,500 crew members, 2,500 props, 25 tons of propane, and a new record: 23 stunt performers set on fire in a single take. Two tank systems were used: a dry tank with ships built on gimbal rigs that could pitch and yaw to simulate open water, and a wet tank for close-combat sequences requiring actual water interaction. Condal cited the lack of cannons in medieval naval warfare as the core production challenge. Combat required boarding, ramming, and hand-to-hand fighting, all of which had to feel viscerally real.

"We knew we couldn't cheat it," Condal said. "We needed to traumatize the audience because every character who participates in this comes out the other end very different." He credited director Loni Peristere, who walked the cast through detailed production drawings before filming began.

For Toussaint and Salim, who filmed aboard the ship rigs, the experience was physically demanding in unexpected ways. Salim described it as a theme park ride, thrilling until the moment the actual stunt performers came crashing together and the reality of the scale hit. He recalled spending weeks rehearsing choreography on solid ground, then getting on the ship set to find it tiny, moving, slick with water and blood.

Practical considerations extended to biology. Condal noted that once filming platforms were removed, the AD pushed to shoot as much as possible before calling a break, meaning cast and crew were strongly encouraged to use the bathroom before blocks began.

Collett and Antonia, whose characters ride dragons, dealt with a different set of challenges: wind machines, dust in their eyes, and performing on a gimbal on a soundstage while imagining an entire aerial naval battle around them. Collett praised the dragon saddle work and noted he completed horseback riding lessons to develop the right posture. Antonia said the hardest part was trusting that what she was imagining in her head matched what the finished effects would show.

Toussaint revealed that his character wields a significant new weapon this season — a large medieval blade with a hidden dagger built into the handle. The weapon's name was kept under wraps to avoid spoilers, though he briefly got to use it before the stunt performer took over.

Asked to sum up their characters this season in a few words, Toussaint offered "evolved and redemption." Collett said, "determined and wet.” Salim went with "reborn." Antonia described Baela's arc with "bravery, sadness, and trauma."

On dragons more broadly, Condal teased that Season 3 sees the conflict shift. As the war drags on, the question of who has dragons and how many becomes the dominant strategic obsession. New dragons will appear, and familiar favorites return.

With 19 point-of-view characters this season, cast members noted that they often experience much of the show the same way audiences do: as viewers. Salim joked that he spent most of Season 2 on a dock and had to catch up on what everyone else was doing. Asked about scenes from earlier seasons that blew them away, Antonia cited the wedding sequence from Season 1; Collett pointed to the joust; and Toussaint said he still hasn't watched the full series.

The panel closed with the world premiere of the Season 3 final trailer, which the panelists watched for the first time alongside the audience. House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres June 21st on HBO and Max.

Stay tuned for more coverage from ATX TV Fest.