Hulu Unleashes Teaser Trailer and Poster for Explosive Korean Spy Thriller "Tempest"
Starring Gianna Jun, Gang Dongwon, and John Cho, the international series premieres September 10 with a triple-episode launch on Hulu and Disney+
Hulu has debuted the teaser trailer and poster for Tempest, an all-new Korean original drama that promises high-stakes international intrigue. Launching September 10th with three episodes, the series stars a powerhouse international cast and will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
What’s Happening:
- Trailer & Poster Released: Hulu dropped the first teaser trailer and poster for Tempest, offering a glimpse at its high-octane storyline.
- Premiere Date: The series launches with three episodes on September 10th on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney+ internationally.
- Genre & Story: Tempest is a spy thriller centered around a former diplomat, Seo Munju, who investigates an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate accused of being a North Korean spy.
- Plot Tease: As Munju digs deeper, she discovers a vast multinational conspiracy involving rogue nations, security agencies, and classified intelligence—with ties stretching all the way to the White House.
- Main Cast:
- Gianna Jun (My Love from the Star)
- Gang Dongwon (Broker)
- John Cho (Searching)
- Lee Misook, Park Haejoon, Christopher Gorham, Michael Gaston, Spencer Garrett
- Creative Team:
- Directed by Kim Heewon (Queen of Tears, Vincenzo)
- Co-directed by Heo Myeonghaeng, top martial arts director (THE ROUNDUP: PUNISHMENT, Badland Hunters)
- Written by Chung Seokyung (Decision to Leave, Little Women)
- Production Companies: Produced by Imaginus in association with Showrunners, AA, and Skydance.
- With action, betrayal, and espionage at every turn, Tempest is poised to be one of the most ambitious K-dramas of the year.