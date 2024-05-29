Disney+ Announces New Details For Korean Spy Drama “Tempest” and Japanese Anime “Code Geass Rozé Of The Recapture”

Disney+ has revealed new information about two new shows coming to the streaming giant.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Tempest will be released during 2025, and announced that Japanese anime Code Geass Rozé of the Recapture will start streaming on June 21st.

will be released during 2025, and announced that Japanese anime will start streaming on June 21st. Exclusive to Disney+ and Hulu Tempest is set in modern-day Korea. It will follow Munju, a former US ambassador and diplomat, and Sanho, an international spy, as they investigate an attack that threatens the entire Korean peninsula.

is set in modern-day Korea. It will follow Munju, a former US ambassador and diplomat, and Sanho, an international spy, as they investigate an attack that threatens the entire Korean peninsula. The new series stars Kingdom’ s Gianna Jun (Jun Ji-Hyun) as Seo Munju and Gang Dongwon as Sanho. Gang is also an executive producer on the show.

s Gianna Jun (Jun Ji-Hyun) as Seo Munju and Gang Dongwon as Sanho. Gang is also an executive producer on the show. Tempest is directed by Kim Heewon who is best known for Queen of Tears, Little Women, and Vincenzo. Heo Myunghaeng, Korea’s leading martial arts director, will co-direct the series.

is directed by Kim Heewon who is best known for and Heo Myunghaeng, Korea’s leading martial arts director, will co-direct the series. Chung Seokyung and Park Chan-wook are set to co-write.

Code Geass Rozé of the Recapture is set 4 years after the previous Code Geass installment. It follows Ash and Rozé, two accomplished mercenaries, who are successful at rebelling against the Brittania Army’s occupying forces. The two are recruited to work with a Japanese rebellion group in an effort to stop the occupiers for good.

is set 4 years after the previous installment. It follows Ash and Rozé, two accomplished mercenaries, who are successful at rebelling against the Brittania Army’s occupying forces. The two are recruited to work with a Japanese rebellion group in an effort to stop the occupiers for good. The anime is written by Noboru Kimura and directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi.

Read More: