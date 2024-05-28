Millie Gibson Shares Her First Day on the Set of “73 Yards” in New “Doctor Who” Featurette

Travel back to 2022 and to Millie Gibson’s first day on the set of Doctor Who with a newly released video diary from the production of “73 Yards.”

Although it was the fifth episode in terms of broadcast, “73 Yards” was actually Millie Gibson’s first episode recorded when she started with Doctor Who .

. The newly shared behind the scenes video features Gibson herself taking viewers through her first day on set, which was December 5th, 2022.

We get to see her makeup and prosthetic applications for her various stages of aging during the episode, as well as a tour of her trailer.

The very first scene Gibson shot was Ruby as a 25 year old looking out of her apartment window.

Watch the featurette for yourself below, and check out some more behind the scenes footage from “73 Yards” here

“73 Yards” is now streaming on Disney+ here

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.