Millie Gibson Shares Her First Day on the Set of “73 Yards” in New “Doctor Who” Featurette

by |
Tags: , ,

Travel back to 2022 and to Millie Gibson’s first day on the set of Doctor Who with a newly released video diary from the production of “73 Yards.”

What’s Happening:

  • Although it was the fifth episode in terms of broadcast, “73 Yards” was actually Millie Gibson’s first episode recorded when she started with Doctor Who.
  • The newly shared behind the scenes video features Gibson herself taking viewers through her first day on set, which was December 5th, 2022.
  • We get to see her makeup and prosthetic applications for her various stages of aging during the episode, as well as a tour of her trailer.
  • The very first scene Gibson shot was Ruby as a 25 year old looking out of her apartment window.
  • Watch the featurette for yourself below, and check out some more behind the scenes footage from “73 Yards” here.

  • “73 Yards” is now streaming on Disney+, and you can check out Luke’s spoiler-filled recap and review here.

About Doctor Who:

  • In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
  • Follow our Doctor Who tag for reviews/recaps of each episode as they drop.
  • New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning