Go Behind the Scenes of “73 Yards” with New “Doctor Who” Featurettes

A number of new behind the scenes videos delving into the creation of the fourth episode of this season of Doctor Who, “73 Yards,” has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Three separate behind the scenes videos covering the making of “73 Yards” have been released on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel.
  • The first covers a number of elements from the making of “73 Yards,” including filming on the beautiful Welsh coastline, the intricacies of the storyline, and working with a real-life BBC newscaster.

  • The second featurette briefly introduces us to Roger ap Gwilliam, the antagonist of the second half of the episode, played by Aneurin Barnard.

  • Finally, a clip from the behind the scenes documentary series Doctor Who Unleashed reveals that this was the first episode that Millie Gibson shot as Ruby Sunday – a tall effort, considering the story completely revolves around her!
  • In the clip, Gibson herself talks about her first day on the set of “73 Yards.”

  • “73 Yards” is now streaming on Disney+, and you can check out Luke’s spoiler-filled recap and review here.

About Doctor Who:

  • In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
