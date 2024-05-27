Go Behind the Scenes of “73 Yards” with New “Doctor Who” Featurettes

A number of new behind the scenes videos delving into the creation of the fourth episode of this season of Doctor Who, “73 Yards,” has been released.
- Three separate behind the scenes videos covering the making of “73 Yards” have been released on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel.
- The first covers a number of elements from the making of “73 Yards,” including filming on the beautiful Welsh coastline, the intricacies of the storyline, and working with a real-life BBC newscaster.
- The second featurette briefly introduces us to Roger ap Gwilliam, the antagonist of the second half of the episode, played by Aneurin Barnard.
- Finally, a clip from the behind the scenes documentary series Doctor Who Unleashed reveals that this was the first episode that Millie Gibson shot as Ruby Sunday – a tall effort, considering the story completely revolves around her!
- In the clip, Gibson herself talks about her first day on the set of “73 Yards.”
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
- New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
