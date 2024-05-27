Go Behind the Scenes of “73 Yards” with New “Doctor Who” Featurettes

A number of new behind the scenes videos delving into the creation of the fourth episode of this season of Doctor Who, “73 Yards,” has been released.

What’s Happening:

Three separate behind the scenes videos covering the making of “73 Yards” have been released on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel.

YouTube channel. The first covers a number of elements from the making of “73 Yards,” including filming on the beautiful Welsh coastline, the intricacies of the storyline, and working with a real-life BBC newscaster.

The second featurette briefly introduces us to Roger ap Gwilliam, the antagonist of the second half of the episode, played by Aneurin Barnard.

Finally, a clip from the behind the scenes documentary series Doctor Who Unleashed reveals that this was the first episode that Millie Gibson shot as Ruby Sunday – a tall effort, considering the story completely revolves around her!

reveals that this was the first episode that Millie Gibson shot as Ruby Sunday – a tall effort, considering the story completely revolves around her! In the clip, Gibson herself talks about her first day on the set of “73 Yards.”

“73 Yards” is now streaming on Disney+ here

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

Follow our Doctor Who tag

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.