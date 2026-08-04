Disney Legend Jodi Benson Shines in "Into the Woods" at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

This past weekend, we were invited to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for a special limited performance of Into the Woods at the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall. This self-produced production by the Dr. Phillips Center featured an entirely local creative team and cast of Orlando talent, and was supported by Experience Kissimmee and the Safer Family.

The show featured a very special guest: Tony Award nominee and Disney Legend Jodi Benson — famously the voice of Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid — starring as the Witch. This Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine weaves together classic fairy tales, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel into a richly layered story about wishes, consequences, and the meaning of "happily ever after". It brought the incredible depth of artistry within the local community to the stage for an unforgettable journey into the woods.



Having only previously experienced the story through its film adaptation, I entered Steinmetz Hall unsure of how the grand scale of the narrative would translate to the stage, but I was ultimately and pleasantly surprised. Intertwining classic Grimm fairy tales within the exact same narrative universe served as a brilliant, cohesive storytelling element that kept the audience completely engaged. The entire performance was highly enjoyable and seamlessly paced, with each successive musical number seemingly outshining the last in both vocal prowess and emotional depth.

While the ensemble dynamic was strong, Benson undoubtedly stole the show with a powerhouse performance as the Witch. Sharing the stage with a legendary performer of her caliber might easily seem like a daunting, high-pressure task for a local cast. However, every single performer from the Orlando community rose to the occasion beautifully, matching her energy and delivering top-tier performances that made it a truly magical and unforgettable night of theater.

Sadly, this was a very limited performance over the weekend, but hopefully with such great buzz following it, Benson will return to the stage again — hopefully for a longer stay somewhere on the Great White Way!