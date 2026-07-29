New Trailer for 18th Season of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Arrives
Check it out now, Jabroni.
The trailer for the 18th season of the hit long-running sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has arrived.
What's Happening:
- FX has dropped the new trailer for the upcoming 18th season of the hit sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
- Just from one glimpse, you can see the chaos that the gang will promise in their upcoming season, bringing their special brand of humor to our screens once again.
- The Gang has loaded the bases, and this year, they're going into extra innings as they're back to a full 10 episodes. That’s right: an extra two weeks of shenanigans from your favorite Paddy’s Pub proprietors.
- In season 18, It’s Always Sunny continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course - the biggest elephant in the room - outlasting the public’s pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sports-washing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy’s, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.
- Get ready for some of the series’ most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions. It’s art imitating life imitating art. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever.
- Check it out in the trailer below.
- The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres August 17 on FXX | Hulu.
18 Seasons And Counting:
- Originally debuting back in 2005, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows "The Gang" - five spectacularly selfish friends who own the failing Paddy's Pub in South Philadelphia.
- Unlike most sitcoms, the characters almost never learn lessons or become better people. Instead, each episode escalates their narcissism, greed, and incompetence. The show is known for pushing boundaries with satire, dark humor, and elaborate recurring jokes - some of which can even be seen in the trailer above.
- The show has since become the longest-running American live-action sitcom by seasons, pushing The Adventures of Ozzie And Harriet out of the top spot when it surpassed season 15.
- With the show having been on for more than two decades with more to come, we'll see what other records the show will break in the future.
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