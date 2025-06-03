Creator and Host of ESPN's “Sport Science” John Brenkus Passes Away at the Age of 54

Sport Science debuted on the Fox Sports Network in 2007 before transitioning to ESPN in the 2010s.

John Brenkus, the Emmy-winning creator and host of the television series Sport Science, passed away on Saturday at the age of 54. His production company, Brinx TV, along with a post on his X account, revealed that he had been struggling with depression.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away. John, co-founder of Base Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Sport Science, had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

Sport Science premiered on Fox Sports Network in 2007 and later moved to ESPN in the 2010s. The series, hosted by John Brenkus, won six Sports Emmys and used advanced technology to explore myths and mysteries in sports, measuring factors like momentum, friction, and gravity. Each segment highlighted the connection between sports and scientific principles, showcasing phenomena such as golfers' driving distances and the physics of Wiffle balls.

On Monday's SportsCenter, Randy Scott from ESPN honored Brenkus with a heartfelt tribute saying, "John was uniquely talented and singularly brilliant at not only analyzing sports, but then translating sports and science to fans in memorable ways, because John was memorable. This world was a better place with John Brenkus in it."

ESPN shared a video on their YouTube page in memory of John Brenkus.