Jonas Brothers at Madison Square Garden "The Burning Up Tour All Over Again" Set List (Night 1)

Tonight, fresh from being named Disney Legends, the Jonas Brothers took the stage at Madison Square Garden for the first of three shows. The Burning Up Tour All Over Again is a love letter to fans and proved to be a nostalgic throwback to the landmark tour for the band. For this show, the band actually performed two sets: one filled with classics and the other featuring hits from their more recent years. Below is the setlist for night 1 (August 20, 2026) — including the live debut of a brand new single set to be release on August 28!

Set 1:

That's Just the Way We Roll

Shelf

Hold On

BB Good

Goodnight and Goodbye

Video Girl

Gotta Find You/This Is Me

A Little Bit Longer

Still in Love With You

Tonight

Year 3000

Pushin' Me Away

Hello Beautiful

Lovebug (Featuring original Jonas band members John Taylor and Greg Garbowsky)

Can't Have You

Play My Music

When You Look Me in the Eyes

SOS

Burnin' Up

Set 2:

Backwards

Love Me to Heaven

Waffle House

Cake by the Ocean

Jealous

Changing

Cool

Listen When Sad (Live debut)