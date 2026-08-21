Jonas Brothers at Madison Square Garden "The Burning Up Tour All Over Again" Set List (Night 1)
Plus, the debut of a brand-new song.
Tonight, fresh from being named Disney Legends, the Jonas Brothers took the stage at Madison Square Garden for the first of three shows. The Burning Up Tour All Over Again is a love letter to fans and proved to be a nostalgic throwback to the landmark tour for the band. For this show, the band actually performed two sets: one filled with classics and the other featuring hits from their more recent years. Below is the setlist for night 1 (August 20, 2026) — including the live debut of a brand new single set to be release on August 28!
Set 1:
- That's Just the Way We Roll
- Shelf
- Hold On
- BB Good
- Goodnight and Goodbye
- Video Girl
- Gotta Find You/This Is Me
- A Little Bit Longer
- Still in Love With You
- Tonight
- Year 3000
- Pushin' Me Away
- Hello Beautiful
- Lovebug (Featuring original Jonas band members John Taylor and Greg Garbowsky)
- Can't Have You
- Play My Music
- When You Look Me in the Eyes
- SOS
- Burnin' Up
Set 2:
- Backwards
- Love Me to Heaven
- Waffle House
- Cake by the Ocean
- Jealous
- Changing
- Cool
- Listen When Sad (Live debut)
- Only Human
- What a Man Gotta Do
- Leave Before You Love Me
- Sucker
- Burnin' Up (With Big Rob)