Jonathan Groff Shines in "Just In Time," Should Disney Be Next?

The star of stage and screen is becoming a theatrical mainstay, so should his next project be within the bell tower?

Jonathan Groff is known for HBO’s Looking, Netflix’s Mindhunter, and Fox’s Glee. While he got his start on the stage, Groff went on to have a successful screen career, buoyed by his work as Kristoff in Frozen. From there, his name skyrocketed from beloved theater star to a household name. After dabbling in television and movies outside of Frozen, last year he journeyed back to New York City to star in the lauded revival of Merrily We Roll Along, picking up his first Tony Award.

In a rather unusual move, he’s already back on stage, starring in a new musical Just In Time, now playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The show is a biomusical, following the life and discography of Bobby Darin. From “Mack the Knife" to “Splish Splash", the show is a rather comprehensive look at Darin’s discography. However, Darin’s life was cut short, passing at age 37 due to a weak heart.

That is, itself, the driving force behind Just In Time: the knowledge that time is fleeting. For Darin, he knew early on that he was unlikely to live past 16 due to heart complications. So, when he crossed that medical threshold, he used every moment to perform, shining on stage with every fiber of his being.

Utilizing a framing device (and an immersive, jazz club setting), Groff also shares his love of performing, identifying with Darin’s life purpose to entertain. In fact, Groff himself has worked on this show for the past 8 years, from its first workshops all the way to its Broadway debut. Since Groff is so interconnected with the show’s story, it will be interesting to see just how much changes as different performers take on the role. But for now, New York City should be grateful to have a master of the craft giving a tour-de-force performance nightly.

That brings me to the larger Groff + Broadway question: is there a Disney Theatrical opportunity that could work for Jonathan? Groff is now considered a Disney Legend, so the urge to keep him within the folds of The Walt Disney Company’s storytelling remains a hope. However, looking at Disney Theatricals’ current lineup, there isn’t really a place for Groff to show off his chops to the best of his ability.

I am not one to openly dreamcast as a personality trait, but the moment after seeing Just In Time, I couldn’t help but want to see Jonathan Groff star as Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The Disney production has yet to debut on Broadway proper due to a multitude of factors (a large chorus, darker tone, etc.), but it remains a fan-favorite show thanks to a remarkable cast album and licensed productions across the country.

Hunchback itself, in its original format, starts with a framing device, as the actor playing Quasimodo “transforms" into the hunchbacked character when the show begins. Groff, while “transforming" into Darin wasn’t a stretch, has experience handling framing devices that could be seen as superfluous, but are executed wonderfully.

Groff has the Disney pedigree and the stage talent that could make this show shine on a Broadway stage. Add in an immersive setting (Disneyland’s Festival of Fools fans rejoice!) and Hunchback could finally have the proper production it so richly deserves. However, after his infectious performance in Just In Time, let’s hope he can take a year off to breathe first.