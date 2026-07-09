Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Offering Free Admission to Surrounding South Los Angeles Residents

As the grand opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art approaches in just a little over two months, we're steadily getting more information about what Southern California visitors and locals can expect from the new institution. And speaking of locals, if you're a resident of the area immediately surrounding the museum in South Los Angeles, you'll be eligible for free admission! More details below.

What's happening:

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is offering free admission to residents of the 90037 area code via the newly announced LM37 pass.

South L.A. locals, civic leaders, and neighborhood business owners will also be invited to a free Community Preview Day at the museum on Sunday, September 13 ... a full nine days prior to its Tuesday, September 22 grand opening.

... a full nine days prior to its grand opening. Registered LM37 pass holders will be included in the Community Preview Day as well.

Through the LM37 pass, 90037 residents will also be able to reserve tickets to the museum for themselves plus one guest, "for the opening and beyond."

For additional information about registering for the LM37 pass, be sure to visit the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art's official website. The program itself will launch in August.

What they're saying:

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art CEO Tracey Bates: "From the very beginning, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson envisioned a museum where everyone feels welcome and sees it as their own. Storytelling has the power to bring people together and create a sense of community. Through LM37, we are inviting our South Los Angeles neighbors to make the museum part of their lives and take their own path of discovery through the art, programs, and experiences that will help shape this new cultural hub for Los Angeles."

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