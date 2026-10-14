Emmy Nominated Actor Mark Duplass Joins Cast of Upcoming Hulu Limited Series "Victoria"
He joins the previously announced Li Jun Li and Diane Lane
Emmy-nominated actor Mark Duplass has reportedly been tapped to join the cast of the upcoming Limited Series at Hulu, Victoria.
What's Happening:
- The limited series coming to Hulu, Victoria, has just added Mark Duplass to its cast, according to a new report from Deadline.
- The addition of Duplass builds upon the previously announced Li Jun Li and Diane Lane, who were revealed to be in the limited series created and written by Christy Hall.
- Duplass, largely known for his role in Apple's The Morning Show, is set to play Willam Holbrook - "a brilliant UC Berkeley professor whose work in gene editing has made him a sought after figure in Silicon Valley, while his gift for mentoring young scientists has earned him the devotion of his students.
- Victoria comes from Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), and is set in the cutthroat world of San Francisco's elite. The limited series is an erotic thriller that follows Maxine Tao (Li), a con artist who finds herself in a dark web of power, luxury, and the crosshairs of a seductive killer who knows her secrets. Maxine is thrust into the seductive high-stakes world of venture capital after a chance encounter grants her the grift of a lifetime.
- Diane Lane is set to play Lee Calloway, a savvy venture capitalist accustomed to getting what she wants and has worked too hard to let anyone stand between her and the win.
- Outside of his Emmy nominated turn on The Morning Show, Duplass is an award-winning actor, filmmaker, and producer who has appeared in numerous projects. He co-created Togetherness for HBO along with brother Jay Duplass, and more recently has appeared in the hit horror film, Backrooms.
- Fans might also remember his role as Pete Eckhart in FX's The League, Fox/Hulu's The Mindy Project, or the Sundance darling, Safety Not Guaranteed.
Victoria:
- Christy Hall will serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Emmy nominee Geeta Vasant Patel (Lanterns, Under the Bridge), who’s directing the pilot, along with Lilly Burns, Elise Henderson and Tony Hernandez for Counterpart Studios. Li is co-producer.
- The new limited series comes from Onyx Collective and Counterpart Studios.
- Currently, there is no production timeline or premiere date set for the new series on Hulu.
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