Marvel Legends "Thunderbolts" Valentina Allegra de Fontaine & Marvel's The Void 2-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Continue to bolster your "Thunderbolts*" characters on the toy shelf.

Slowly but surely, the Marvel Legends figures for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* continue to be released, with pre-orders now open for the Valentina Allegra de Fontaine & The Void 2-pack.

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What's Happening:

Though Thunderbolts* hit theaters over a year ago, it's still getting new action figure representation, with pre-orders now up for the recently announced Marvel Legends Valentina Allegra de Fontaine & Marvel's The Void 2-pack .

The set retails for $55.99 and is expected to ship in September 2026.

The Void figure includes two alternate hands, while the Valentina figure includes an alternate head, four alternate hands, a cell phone and gun accessory.

All the Thunderbolts* movie figures ahve been sold in 2-packs, including last year's release of sets containing Yelena Belova & Red Guardian and The Sentry & John Walker. This Valentina & Void set still leaves Thunderbolts* versions of the Winter Soldier and Ghost as ones needed to complete the team from the film (with apologies to Taskmaster).

There are two things that stand out about the Valentina figure. First off is that there is already a Marvel Legends figure of Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, so now you can reenact the Valentina and Everett ex-spouse squabbles on your toy shelf!

The other is that while she's had some Funko Pops in the past as Seinfeld's Elaine, this is the first proper action figure for the ever-funny and acclaimed Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Let's see who uses Valentina to make some custom Elaines or Selina Meyer figures... or Margo Chester from Christmas Vacation!

You can pre-order the Marvel Legends V alentina Allegra de Fontaine & Marvel's The Void 2-pack now through our friends at Entertainment Earth , along with Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.