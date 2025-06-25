Mattel’s SDCC Exclusives Include a “Jurassic” Toy Set Within San Diego Comic-Con Itself
Plus new Deadpool and John Cena toys and a mashup between Skeletor and Shredder.
Mattel have revealed four more San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, focused on the likes of Deadpool, Jurassic World, WWE’s John Cena, and a mashup between Masters of the Universe’s Skeletor and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Shredder.
What’s Happening:
- Mattel have revealed the following four new items, among their SDCC exclusives.
- Little People Collector Deadpool | SRP: $27
- Brace yourself for chaos, chimichangas, and crops — Deadpool’s hitting the countryside! This Comic-Con 2025 collectible takes the Merc with a Mouth on an unexpected detour to a taco-fueled farm universe. For the first time, he’s swapping back alleys for barnyards in a laugh-out-loud adventure like no other. Featuring a reimagined Super Hero and packed inside a whimsically wild, rainbow-shaped box, this set is bursting with bold artwork and flavor. It’s Deadpool, dialed up to 11, with friends, food, and full-on farmyard mayhem.
- Jurassic World Hammond Collection T. Rex Convention Crasher Set | SRP: $85
- Step into The Lost World like never before with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive designed especially for Jurassic Park enthusiasts. Making its long-awaited debut, the “Buck" T. Rex roars into the spotlight as part of a premium collector’s set packed with unique SDCC touches and bonus content. Tailored for dedicated fans and serious collectors, this release delivers a fresh take on a fan-favorite moment from the franchise.
- Ultimate Edition “The Champ Is Here" John Cena | SRP: $50
- Celebrate the unmatched legacy of a WWE icon with the Ultimate Edition “The Champ Is Here" John Cena action figure. Honoring his record-setting 17 World Heavyweight Championship reigns, this collector’s edition captures the essence of Cena’s most legendary moments. Complete with era-specific accessories, premium detailing, and a standout presentation, this figure is a must-have centerpiece for fans and collectors who’ve followed every “Never Give Up" milestone.
- Masters of the Universe Turtles of Grayskull Skele-Shredder | SRP: $45
- In a climactic conclusion to the Turtles of Grayskull collaboration, the realms of Eternia and the New York City underground converge like never before. Enter the Skele-Shredder Deluxe Figure, a formidable fusion of two of pop culture’s most nefarious villains. Designed with premium articulation and rich detail, the figure includes interchangeable heads, dynamic weapons, and an intricately crafted throne that brings a serious presence to any display. Packaged in a collector-worthy box featuring an immersive unboxing experience for this epic crossover.
- All four items will be available on-site at the Mattel merchandise booth (#2945) at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con from Thursday, July 24, through Sunday, July 27, 2025 as well as on MattelCreations.com beginning July 24 at 9:00am PT.
Thoughts From a Toy Collector:
- These all look to be fun toys that make for strong SDCC exclusives, and as a wrestling fan, I very much appreciate how the John Cena figure comes with all of those different belt variations to represent the different eras he’s held the title in. But I think my favorite of this bunch is the Jurassic World T. Rex Convention Crasher Set. I like how they’ve taken the memorable (if somewhat divisive) San Diego-set finale of The Lost World: Jurassic Park and created this imaginary scenario where that T-Rex smashed its way into San Diego Comic-Con itself - complete with packaging of the actual San Diego Convention Center! And look at how the dinosaur-costumed fanboy has a little version of the same Jurassic toy! It’s a toy exclusive within a toy exclusive! Not that many movies of this sort are set in San Diego, even if it was just briefly in the case of The Lost World, so why not take advantage of it when it comes to your SDCC exclusives?
