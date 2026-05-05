NBA Play-by-Play Commentator Mike Breen Joins Episode 53 of "06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast"
Mike Breen joins Alex Feuz to reflect on his lengthy career as he prepares to call his 21st NBA Finals.
A new episode of 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast features a chat with NBA Play-by-Play commentator Mike Breen.
What's Happening:
- Mike Breen joins the ESPN Communications Podcast to reflect on his career as he prepares to call his 21st NBA Finals
- Widely regarded as one of basketball’s most respected voices, Breen shares insights into the preparation, perspective, and passion that have sustained his longevity on the sport’s biggest stage.
- Breen discusses the impact of broadcasting legend Marv Albert, highlighting how his mentorship shaped Breen’s storytelling and approach to calling pivotal moments.
- He reflects on his longtime friendship with Michael Kay, offering insight into the relationships that have supported his career.
- Breen also speaks about his strong connection to Fordham University and his pride in seeing fellow alumni succeed across sports and media.
- From the NBA Finals to the Bronx, the conversation underscores the people, places, and principles that have guided Breen’s journey and continue to fuel his passion for the game.
- Check out the video version of the podcast below or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.
About 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast:
- The podcast pulls back the curtain on ESPN by spotlighting on-air talent (anchors, reporters, commentators), Behind-the-scenes leaders (producers, executives, communications pros), and Storytellers shaping ESPN’s coverage across TV, digital, audio, and social.
- The title 06010 references ESPN’s original Bristol, Connecticut, address on 625 Middle Street, Suite 610, where the company’s headquarters once lived. It’s a nod to ESPN’s roots and legacy.
- The podcast is hosted by Alex Feuz, ESPN’s Vice President of Communications.
More ESPN News:
- Disney Cruise Line is expanding The Play Project, their initiative to expand youth sports facilities in The Bahamas, with ESPN among their collaborators.
- ESPN has officially surpassed 100 billion views on YouTube, marking a historic milestone for the network’s digital presence.
- A new price decrease will make it easier for Baseball fans to watch out-of-market games for an entire season with MLB.TV.
- First Take is set to reunite two of its most iconic voices, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, for one-day-only.