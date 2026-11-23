This renewal follows some impressive numbers for the show's first season.

The Mormon Wives are continuing to generate success, with Hulu giving the new Orange County spinoff an order of 20 additional episodes.

What's Happening:

TheWrap reports that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County has been renewed for an additional 20 episodes by Hulu.

This will likely mean 10 episodes per season, which is up from the first season's 8 episodes.

Since premiering on November 12, the spinoff has garnered 35 million hours viewed globally in its first 11 days on Hulu and Disney+, and has claimed a spot on the Hulu Top 15 Today list every day since its debut.

The show also debuted to strong viewership that put the spinoff 12% ahead of Season 5 of the original series, which premiered back in September.

As a franchise, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has driven over half a billion total hours globally to date.

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok. This is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Jen Affleck, who appeared in all five seasons of the original Utah-based show and competed on the last season of Dancing with the Stars, is among the new cast of Mormon Wives in the spinoff.

Alongside Affleck, the cast of the new spin-off also includes Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Jordan McClanahan, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

DaPron is the sister of original series star Mayci Neeley, while Ovard is a popular YouTuber who has gained stardom and maintained a presence online.

Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is now streaming on Hulu.

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