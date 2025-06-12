Netflix Unveils New Animated Series Details at Annecy Festival

Stranger Things, Splinter Cell, and Magic: The Gathering headline a showcase that also includes heartwarming preschool tales and raunchy forest romances.

Netflix unveiled its future in animated storytelling at Annecy Festival 2025 with a dynamic studio focus panel titled "Netflix Series Animation: Get Ready for What's Next!" Led by Vice President of Animation Series John Derderian, the session spotlighted the company’s diverse upcoming slate for kids, adults, and families, while reaffirming its mission to empower creators from around the globe. From preschool Dr. Seuss tales to video game adaptations and returning hits, the presentation featured something for every type of animation fan.

Kicking things off, Derderian emphasized Netflix’s global approach to animation, citing active productions with studios from Seoul to Sydney, Madrid to Los Angeles. He announced that the French series Samuel, created by Émilie Tronche, will soon stream on Netflix in select countries, including the U.S. and France. The streamer continues to build on past successes like Arcane, Big Mouth, and Blue Eye Samurai by investing in a broad spectrum of animation styles and genres.

Preschool and Kids: Seussian Surprises and Heartfelt Originals

Director of Kids and Preschool Heather Tilert introduced three new titles based on the works of Dr. Seuss:

Redfish Bluefish is a 2D slapstick series for ages 4–7 featuring opposites-based humor in brisk 7-minute episodes. The show is executive produced by Dustin Ferrer and animated by Atomic Cartoons in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

is a 2D slapstick series for ages 4–7 featuring opposites-based humor in brisk 7-minute episodes. The show is executive produced by Dustin Ferrer and animated by Atomic Cartoons in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Horton! follows the beloved elephant and his bird pal Samson as they help animals in need throughout the Jungle of Nool. It is produced by Brown Bag Films (Dublin) in collaboration with Scholastic.

follows the beloved elephant and his bird pal Samson as they help animals in need throughout the Jungle of Nool. It is produced by Brown Bag Films (Dublin) in collaboration with Scholastic. The Sneetches, a 44-minute special, tackles prejudice and friendship with a modern lens, aimed at family viewing. Two friends – one with a star, one with a moon – challenge societal rules that say they shouldn't be friends.

All three series are set to launch this fall.

Adult Comedy: Long-Awaited Premieres and New Experiments

Billy Wee, Director of Adult Animation, highlighted several new comedies:

Long Story Short , from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg

, from Haunted Hotel , from Matt Roller, Chris McKenna, and Dan Harmon, is a supernatural workplace comedy about a dysfunctional family running a haunted hotel. The preview clip introduced ghostly employees, strange guests, and a tone that mixes horror tropes with sitcom absurdity. Premieres September 19th.

, from Matt Roller, Chris McKenna, and Dan Harmon, is a supernatural workplace comedy about a dysfunctional family running a haunted hotel. The preview clip introduced ghostly employees, strange guests, and a tone that mixes horror tropes with sitcom absurdity. Premieres September 19th. Mating Season, introduced by Nick Kroll via pre-recorded video, is a raunchy forest-set satire featuring anthropomorphic animals navigating the pitfalls of modern dating. A pencil test preview revealed fast-paced banter, suggestive gags, and self-aware commentary on the state of adult animation. Kroll promised a show that blends cuteness with chaos.

Adult Spectacle: High Stakes and High Style

Dylan Thomas took the stage to unveil the adult animation spectacle slate, designed to match the cinematic scale of animated features:

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch , based on the Ubisoft video game franchise, features Sam Fisher in a tense, globe-trotting espionage saga. Created by Derek Kolstad ( John Wick ), the series is produced by Sun Creature and Fost. Director Vom Neuen and co-director Felicien Kach bring a visceral, cinematic look to the series. A teaser featuring shadowy infiltration and signature night-vision action premiered exclusively at Annecy ahead of the show’s fall release, which also revealed that Liev Schrieber is the voice of Sam Fisher.

, based on the Ubisoft video game franchise, features Sam Fisher in a tense, globe-trotting espionage saga. Created by Derek Kolstad ( ), the series is produced by Sun Creature and Fost. Director Vom Neuen and co-director Felicien Kach bring a visceral, cinematic look to the series. A teaser featuring shadowy infiltration and signature night-vision action premiered exclusively at Annecy ahead of the show’s fall release, which also revealed that Liev Schrieber is the voice of Sam Fisher. Magic: The Gathering , from writer Terry Matalas and director Patrick Osborne, will bring the legendary card game to screen in a sprawling fantasy epic animated by Digic in Budapest. The story centers on three Planeswalkers who traverse wildly distinct magical realms, with art direction by Simon Rogers. While not expected until 2026, the show was described as one of Netflix's most ambitious animated series to date.

, from writer Terry Matalas and director Patrick Osborne, will bring the legendary card game to screen in a sprawling fantasy epic animated by Digic in Budapest. The story centers on three Planeswalkers who traverse wildly distinct magical realms, with art direction by Simon Rogers. While not expected until 2026, the show was described as one of Netflix's most ambitious animated series to date. Blue Eye Samurai – Season 2 returns with Mizu’s revenge journey continuing in London, expanding the visual and narrative scope of the show. In a brief preview, co-creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, along with executive producer Jane Wu, teased major developments: The season opens with Mizu breaking into an unknown location in snowy London. Mizu is seen holding her sword, suggesting a key moment in the timeline. Confirmed returning characters include Ringo, Tegan, the Swordmaker, and Taigen. The team hinted that some characters believed dead may be alive. The series continues to draw on live-action stunt choreography as reference for animation, blending cinematic scale with deeply emotional storytelling.

– Season 2 returns with Mizu’s revenge journey continuing in London, expanding the visual and narrative scope of the show. In a brief preview, co-creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, along with executive producer Jane Wu, teased major developments:

Family Spectacle: Expanding Universes for All Ages

Dominique Bazay wrapped the showcase with a look at broad-appeal family series:

Ghostbusters (Animated Series) , from EP Ben Hibon and Flying Bark Productions, promises a new take on the iconic franchise. Stylized character designs, tactile lighting, and bold motion design aim to ground the ghost-hunting story in a gritty, emotionally resonant world. Hibon shared concept art and a production update via pre-recorded video.

, from EP Ben Hibon and Flying Bark Productions, promises a new take on the iconic franchise. Stylized character designs, tactile lighting, and bold motion design aim to ground the ghost-hunting story in a gritty, emotionally resonant world. Hibon shared concept art and a production update via pre-recorded video. Minecraft (Animated Series) , developed with Mojang Studios, embraces the game's blocky aesthetic while crafting a fresh story for fans new and old. Showrunners Joe Ksander and Kevin Adams are joined by writer AC Bradley ( What If...? ) in creating a tone that celebrates creativity and exploration.

, developed with Mojang Studios, embraces the game's blocky aesthetic while crafting a fresh story for fans new and old. Showrunners Joe Ksander and Kevin Adams are joined by writer AC Bradley ( ) in creating a tone that celebrates creativity and exploration. Clash of Clans , a comedic workplace series set in the game's fantasy universe, is currently in development with Fletcher Moules and Ron Weiner ( 30 Rock , Silicon Valley ). The series aims to translate the strategy game into a dynamic, character-driven comedy.

, a comedic workplace series set in the game's fantasy universe, is currently in development with Fletcher Moules and Ron Weiner ( , ). The series aims to translate the strategy game into a dynamic, character-driven comedy. Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, from creator Eric Robles and Flying Bark, reimagines Hawkins during a stark winter in 1985. Original characters return to face off against new monsters in a supernatural mystery that expands the mythology of the Stranger Things universe. Robles described it as a years-long secret project built to maximize the horror, suspense, and heart that animation uniquely allows.

Looking Ahead

With more than 130 million households watching animated content monthly, Netflix continues to expand its commitment to animation across demographics and formats. Whether showcasing emerging talent or reimagining global franchises, Netflix Series Animation positions itself as a destination for groundbreaking storytelling.

From the preschool adventures of Horton to the shadowy streets of London with Mizu, and the ghost-filled corridors of Haunted Hotel, the streamer’s Annecy 2025 showcase demonstrated its ambition to deliver something extraordinary for every audience.

Click here for more coverage from Annecy Festival.