Movie Review: Genndy Tartakovsky’s "Fixed" Is a Dog Comedy with Bite (and Balls)

Seventeen years in the making, Fixed is a wild, unapologetically raunchy comedy from animation icon Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Hotel Transylvania). What started as an impossible pitch about a dog getting neutered finally found its home with Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix. And while it may not be Tartakovsky’s most emotionally resonant film, Fixed is exactly what it sets out to be: crude, chaotic, and consistently funny. The film premiered at the Annecy Festival ahead of its streaming debut.

At the center is Bull (voiced by Adam Devine), a sweet but horny mutt who discovers his owners plan to have him fixed. Panicked by the life-altering decision, Bull runs away from home, with no intention of returning. His journey becomes a chaotic, balls-out adventure through downtown Chicago, joined by his ride-or-die pack: Rocco (Idris Elba), a tough but loyal Doberman; Fetch (Fred Armisen), a social media-obsessed pup whose owner treats him like a fashion influencer; and Lucky (Bobby Moynihan), the oddball of the group who’s never quite in sync with reality.

Stylistically, the film draws heavily from the visual language of classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons, particularly Tom & Jerry, with smart nods to Lady and the Tramp and 101 Dalmatians. In a clever homage, Bull’s owners are never fully seen, always shot from the waist down, while the rest of the human world is depicted normally, echoing the way dogs view their universe.

But don’t let the cartoony look fool you. Fixed goes full throttle into adult animation territory. From the very first scene—involving Bull humping Nanna’s leg—the film establishes its tone: loud, lewd, and unabashedly immature. There are graphic visual gags involving dog anatomy, doggy-style jokes, and more cursing than a late-night stand-up set.

At its core, Fixed plays like a classic raunchy teen or college comedy, using animated dogs to explore themes of masculinity, insecurity, and identity. Bull is the underdog in more ways than one—not just a mutt, but a male dog staring down a future that threatens to take away the one thing that gives him a sense of worth. His rival, Sterling (voiced by Beck Bennett), is a smug show dog with his full package intact, and unfortunately the top pick for mating with Bull’s longtime crush, Honey (Kathryn Hahn). The love triangle plays out predictably but earnestly, even if Honey is more plot device than fleshed-out character.

Still, there’s a sweetness that undercuts the shock humor. The bond between Bull and his friends feels genuine, and the film finds a surprising amount of heart in a story full of butthole jokes and profanity. Tartakovsky brings the same manic energy that made Dexter’s Laboratory and Sym-Bionic Titan so beloved, but with absolutely no restraints here—Fixed is unfiltered, unhinged, and unrepentant.

Fixed is an over-the-top animated romp that embraces raunch with cartoon flair. While it’s not as deep as it is dirty, it’s undeniably funny, packed with dog puns, crass gags, and affectionate jabs at canine clichés. If you grew up on classic animation and now enjoy a good neutering joke, this one will hit the spot.

I give Fixed 3 out of 5 stars.

Fixed comes to Netflix on Wednesday, August 13th.