Pamela Adlon Shifts Gears from Voicing Bobby Hill to Guest Starring on "Shifting Gears"
The "King of the Hill" star will appear in a holiday-themed episode.
Pamela Adlon is coming to ABC's comedy series Shifting Gears as a guest star in an upcoming episode.
What's Happening:
- Pamela Adlon will appear as a guest star in the current second season of Shifting Gears, the ABC comedy led by Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.
- The news comes via THR, who reveals Adlon will appear in a holiday-themed episode called "Nutcracker," where she will play the mom to Seann William Scott's character, Gabe.
- Per THR, the longline for the episode reads, "This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt (Allen) and Eve (Jenna Elfman) are on thin ice, Gabe enlists Riley (Kat Dennings) to help Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke) impress his mom (Adlon), and Carter (Maxwell Simkins) seeks help with his ‘promposal.”
- Adlon will be seen on the December 10th episode of Shifting Gears, which airs on ABC before episodes debut on Hulu the following day.
- Adlon is best known for her Emmy-winning work as the voice of Bobby Hill on King of the Hill, whose revival on Hulu for Season 14 -- with a 15th season already ordered -- has now led to a renewal for the series up through Season 17. She also co-created and starred in FX's acclaimed Better Things, receiving two Emmy nominations during that show's five-season run.
Random Thoughts:
- In real life, Pamela Adlon is only ten years older than Seann William Scott, despite them now playing mother and son, but such is Hollywood casting logic.
- Three of Adlon's earliest roles -- in 1986's SpaceCamp, 1989's Say Anything, and 1990's The Adventures of Ford Fairlane -- were all for 20th Century Fox, meaning those are now Adlon's earliest Disney-owned projects.
