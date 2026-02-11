"Predator: Badlands" Ad Banned After Catching Wrong Set of Eyes
The film is ready to arrive on streaming platforms and digital media, well after the original ad debuted.
A two second moment in a digital poster for Predator: Badlands caught the attention of the wrong group, getting the ad banned in its current form in the UK.
What’s Happening:
- The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has reportedly censured Disney for running a digital ad for Predator: Badlands that features a severed body.
- Along with their formal disapproval, the ASA has banned Disney from running the ad in its current form, ruling that it was likely to “cause fear or distress for young children.”
- The digital poster went live back in November, and also included shots of the Predator character Dek, enticing viewers with the phrase “Welcome To A World of Hurt.”
- The shot in question features Dek holding a severed human-esque figure in the air, clearly split at the middle. A shot that can also be seen in the full trailer for the film.
- The ASA said that they had received two complaints about the ad from people who were concerned it was “inappropriate and disturbing” for children.
- According to Deadline, Disney defended the ad, saying it was prepared with a “sense of responsibility.” They also added that the severed body was that of a “synth," which in the context of the film, is more of a robot and not a human.
- Disney also said that the image in the ad appeared for less than two seconds within the 10 second ad, and “was commensurate with a film of its rating and nature.”
- The ASA replied, “Whilst we acknowledged Twentieth Century Studio’s comment that the smaller figure was not actually a human, but rather a ‘synth’ robot, we considered that was not clear from the ad, and that the figure was likely to be interpreted as a human…We further considered that the realistic depiction of the smaller figure’s severed torso and exposed spine was gory and likely to be disturbing to younger children.”
- Disney has acknowledged the ruling, with a spokesperson commenting, “We take our responsibilities to audiences very seriously and strive to work closely with partners to meet the required standards.”
- Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
- The film was a hit last year, becoming the highest-grossing Predator movie ever, with nearly $185 million worldwide.
- Check out our review of Predator: Badlands – a film worth watching for the performances of its two leads.
In The Badlands:
- Predator: Badlands arrived in theaters everywhere back in November, and while this complaint might feel a bit late, it's also important to remember the different levels of marketing for a film like this.
- Not only was the digital ad and posters more prevalent for the opening of the movie, especially in a digital format they can easily be changed from “coming to theaters” to “Coming to Blu-Ray and Digital” or even “Coming to Disney+” as needed. In most cases, that would be the only thing that would be changed, with the film shots and clips staying the same.
- While the theatrical run of Predator: Badlands might be thinning out, the movie hit digital platforms on January 6th, with a physical media release set for February 17th.
- Stateside, Predator: Badlands is set to arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on February 12th, with the film hitting Disney+ in the UK (and other international markets where available) the same day.
