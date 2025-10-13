“Predator: Badlands” Run at the El Capitan Begins With a Double Feature with “Prey”
Tickets are now on sale for Disney’s Hollywood theatre, with shows in both 2D and 3D.
Predator: Badlands is coming to Disney’s El Capitan Theatre, kicking off with a special double feature with Prey.
What’s Happening:
- With tickets now on sale for Predator: Badlands, Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA has revealed their plans for the newest installment in the long-running franchise.
- The run will begin with a special early double feature on Wednesday, November 5th of Prey and Predator: Badlands at 4:00pm PT. The double feature costs $43 a ticket and includes all-you-can-eat popcorn and all-you-can-drink fountain drinks.
- The critically acclaimed Prey debuted in 2022 on Hulu, making this a rare chance to see the film theatrically, much less at a large old movie palace on the scale of the El Capitan (AMC Theatres is also doing their own double feature of Prey and the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers on November 5th, the latter of which also debuted on Hulu. Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands all were directed by Dan Trachtenberg).
- After the double feature, Predator: Badlands will begin with afternoon preview screenings on Thursday, November 6th before its official opening day on Friday, November 7th.
- The El Capitan is showing Badlands in both 2D and 3D, with the 2D showings during the day and the 3D showings at night, from 7:00pm on.
- The El Capitan will have a special photo opp for Predator: Badlands, along with costumes and props from the movie on display.
- Tickets can be purchased now for both the double feature with Prey and the individual shows of Predator: Badlands at the El Capitan website.
- Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
- Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com