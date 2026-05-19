"Ratatouille" Comes to "Rocket League" for a Limited Time
Remy's putting the pedal to the metal.
Remy's feeling the need, the need for speed, with Ratatouille invading the video game Rocket League for a limited time.
What's Happening:
- This rat has cooked in the kitchen but now he's burning rubber, as Remy joins up with Rocket League.
- Ahead of the Paris Major, who else but a native of France should take control of a Rocket League car?
- Plenty of Pixar packed references are included along the way for this tie-in.
- If you drive at at Supersonic Speed for 113 meters, you can earn the "Little Chef" Title. That specific speed is a nod to A113, the Pixar Easter Egg tucked into every one of their films.
- Earn 29,607 XP in Online Matches to unlock the Ratatouille Player Banner, which references the film's opening date, June 29, 2007 release date.
- Scoring 372 points across 5 Online Matches earns you the Ratatouille Octane Decal, with that number chosen because of the 372 original graphics the Pixar team designed for Ratatouille's various food labels, signs, and storefronts.
- Available individually, or as a bundle for 1,100 Credits, are the following:
- Remy's Taste Boost
- Remy's Taste Trail
- Anyone Can Cook Goal Explosion
- The Ratatouille LTE runs from now until June 1.
- Is it just me or does that image up top of a car with a chef's hat on top of it, and Remy visible underneath the hat, make it seem as though the car itself were sentient and Remy is controlling it? Is this a crossover between Ratatouille and Cars!?
- Okay, probably not, but hey, Cars already did its own Rocket League tie-in back in 2023.
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