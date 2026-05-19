"Ratatouille" Comes to "Rocket League" for a Limited Time

Remy's putting the pedal to the metal.
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Remy's feeling the need, the need for speed, with Ratatouille invading the video game Rocket League for a limited time.

What's Happening:

  • This rat has cooked in the kitchen but now he's burning rubber, as Remy joins up with Rocket League.
  • Ahead of the Paris Major, who else but a native of France should take control of a Rocket League car?
  • Plenty of Pixar packed references are included along the way for this tie-in.
  • If you drive at at Supersonic Speed for 113 meters, you can earn the "Little Chef" Title. That specific speed is a nod to A113, the Pixar Easter Egg tucked into every one of their films.
  • Earn 29,607 XP in Online Matches to unlock the Ratatouille Player Banner, which references the film's opening date, June 29, 2007 release date.
  • Scoring 372 points across 5 Online Matches earns you the Ratatouille Octane Decal, with that number chosen because of the 372 original graphics the Pixar team designed for Ratatouille's various food labels, signs, and storefronts.

  • Available individually, or as a bundle for 1,100 Credits, are the following:
    • Remy's Taste Boost
    • Remy's Taste Trail
    • Anyone Can Cook Goal Explosion
  • The Ratatouille LTE runs from now until June 1.
  • Is it just me or does that image up top of a car with a chef's hat on top of it, and Remy visible underneath the hat, make it seem as though the car itself were sentient and Remy is controlling it? Is this a crossover between Ratatouille and Cars!?
  • Okay, probably not, but hey, Cars already did its own Rocket League tie-in back in 2023.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman