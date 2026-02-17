Blu-Ray Review: Brendan Fraser Shines in Searchlight’s "Rental Family"

Searchlight Pictures’ Rental Family was a critical darling on the film festival circuit last fall. After a limited theatrical release, the film arrives home on Blu-Ray and digital for cinephiles to enjoy. With a masterful performance by Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser and a poignant view of Japanese culture, the film is an unforgettable winner.

Phillip (Fraser) is an American actor in Tokyo struggling to book roles when he gets an unexpected offer to work for a “rental family” agency, helping strangers seeking a connection. From boosting the ego of a retired actor (Akira Emoto) by posing as a journalist to pretending to be the father of a girl (Shannon Mahina Gorman) to increase her school enrollment prospects, the well-paying job routinely throws unexpected challenges Phillip’s way.



Directed and co-written by HIKARI (37 Seconds), Rental Family comes home with a nice behind-the-scenes bonus feature and nearly 20-minutes of deleted scenes. A slow-paced and heartfelt story, the film is a powerful exploration of the lies we tell ourselves and others, and the good and bad that come from the masks we wear.

Bonus Features

Rental Family Revealed (10:34) — Go behind the scenes with Brendan Fraser, director HIKARI and the Japanese cast as they explore friendship, culture, found family, and filming in Japan in this intimate look at the making of Rental Family.

Deleted/Extended Scenes (17:00) Columbus (2:11) Crying Session (2:30) Apology (0:40) Aiko’s First Client (2:33) Clearbright (1:21) Tickets (1:07) Audition (2:37) Phone Call (3:20) Final Montage (0:49)



Video

Rental Family looks excellent on Blu-ray, with a sharp, detailed image that beautifully highlights its Japanese setting. The urban locations feel vibrant and alive, especially in outdoor scenes where colors really pop without appearing overdone. There’s a stylish touch in several romantic moments, which are bathed in soft pink hues that give them a dreamy, slightly heightened look. Textures in costumes and production design come through clearly, adding to the film’s grounded feel. Overall, it’s a clean, attractive presentation that does justice to the film’s visual style.

Audio

The DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track complements the film’s city setting with subtle but effective use of surround sound, allowing street noise and crowd ambience to gently spill into the side and rear speakers for added immersion. The whimsical, minimalist score is well balanced within the mix, enhancing emotional beats without overpowering dialogue. With both English and Japanese spoken throughout the film, clarity is key, and the dialogue remains crisp and easy to understand at all times. The disc defaults to English subtitles for Japanese-language moments, which can be turned off. Additional audio options include English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, plus 5.1 French, Spanish, German, and Italian tracks.

Packaging & Design

Rental Family comes home in a standard single-disc Blu-Ray case. There isn’t any disc art, and the only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. The main menu reuses the package art, animating the characters’ arrival on screen set to score from the film. The initial pressing includes a slipcover.

Final Thoughts

Rental Family is the kind of character-driven drama that lingers long after the credits roll, and this Blu-ray release presents it with the care it deserves. Brendan Fraser delivers one of his most nuanced performances, grounding Phillip’s emotional unraveling in quiet vulnerability, while HIKARI’s direction captures both the intimacy of personal connection and the isolating sprawl of Tokyo. The bonus features may be modest, but they offer meaningful insight into the cultural themes and collaborative spirit behind the film. With strong video and audio presentations and a story that rewards reflective viewing, Rental Family is an easy recommendation for cinephiles and Fraser fans alike — a tender, thoughtful exploration of identity, performance, and the families we choose to create.

