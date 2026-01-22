Photos: Searchlight Pictures Celebrates the Home Media Release of "Rental Family" with Special Event in Los Angeles

The event took place at Japanese restaurant Budonki in Los Angeles.

As the film hits digital platforms, Laughing Place had the chance to visit Los Angeles’ Budonki to celebrate. The Japanese restaurant, which serves a variety of snacks, sushi, cold-beer, and cocktails, was decked out for the event with fun props and photo ops.

Attendees could get their photo taken to add onto this poster board.

In addition to the photo ops, there was plenty of music, food, drinks, and good times to be had, full of fun from the movie.

Attendees also received some fun goodies tied into the movie as well.

Rental Family is available now on Digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Fans will also be able to pick up the film on Blu-ray on February 18, which includes never-before-seen bonus extras.

More on Rental Family:

Rental Family follows Philip (Brendan Fraser), an American actor who has been living in Tokyo for years and unexpectedly becomes involved with a rental family agency, a business where people hire emotional surrogates to fill gaps in their lives.

As Philip takes on roles for strangers, including acting as a father figure for a young girl, he begins to confront his own loneliness, identity, and longing for connection in a foreign culture.

