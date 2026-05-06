Bilingual Star Reporter Samantha Rivera Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN

Chicago native Samanta Rivera is bringing her bilingual reporting skills to ESPN.
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ESPN has signed Samantha Rivera to a multi-year agreement, adding her bilingual reporting and anchoring expertise across multiple platforms.

What's Happening:

  • Rivera will contribute to ESPN Deportes as well as ESPN’s English and Spanish-language digital platforms.
  • In her new role, she will:
    • Serve as a host
    • Provide reporting and storytelling
    • Appear across coverage of some of the biggest stories in sports
    • Contribute to SportsCenter
  • Rivera most recently worked as a sports anchor and reporter at CBS Miami, delivering coverage in both English and Spanish.
  • During her time in South Florida, she covered major teams and programs like The Florida Panthers and The Miami Heat.
  • A native of the Chicagoland area, Rivera previously worked in her hometown as a sports reporter and anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago.
  • Earlier in her career, she gained experience across reporting, anchoring and multimedia journalism roles in Marquette, Michigan, Rockford, Illinois and San Diego.
  • Rivera is a graduate of DePaul University and is active in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
  • She will be based at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

What They're Saying:

  • Samantha Rivera: “To be part of such an iconic brand like ESPN is an honor I don’t take lightly. The opportunity to work across English and Spanish-language shows at the mecca of sports television is a dream turned reality, one I’ll forever be grateful for. I can’t wait to hit the ground running in Bristol.”

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