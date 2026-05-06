Bilingual Star Reporter Samantha Rivera Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN

Chicago native Samanta Rivera is bringing her bilingual reporting skills to ESPN.

ESPN has signed Samantha Rivera to a multi-year agreement, adding her bilingual reporting and anchoring expertise across multiple platforms.

What's Happening:

Rivera will contribute to ESPN Deportes as well as ESPN’s English and Spanish-language digital platforms.

In her new role, she will: Serve as a host Provide reporting and storytelling Appear across coverage of some of the biggest stories in sports Contribute to SportsCenter

Rivera most recently worked as a sports anchor and reporter at CBS Miami, delivering coverage in both English and Spanish.

During her time in South Florida, she covered major teams and programs like The Florida Panthers and The Miami Heat.

A native of the Chicagoland area, Rivera previously worked in her hometown as a sports reporter and anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago.

Earlier in her career, she gained experience across reporting, anchoring and multimedia journalism roles in Marquette, Michigan, Rockford, Illinois and San Diego.

Rivera is a graduate of DePaul University and is active in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

She will be based at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

What They're Saying:

Samantha Rivera: “To be part of such an iconic brand like ESPN is an honor I don’t take lightly. The opportunity to work across English and Spanish-language shows at the mecca of sports television is a dream turned reality, one I’ll forever be grateful for. I can’t wait to hit the ground running in Bristol.”

More ESPN News: