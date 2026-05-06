Bilingual Star Reporter Samantha Rivera Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN
Chicago native Samanta Rivera is bringing her bilingual reporting skills to ESPN.
ESPN has signed Samantha Rivera to a multi-year agreement, adding her bilingual reporting and anchoring expertise across multiple platforms.
What's Happening:
- Rivera will contribute to ESPN Deportes as well as ESPN’s English and Spanish-language digital platforms.
- In her new role, she will:
- Serve as a host
- Provide reporting and storytelling
- Appear across coverage of some of the biggest stories in sports
- Contribute to SportsCenter
- Rivera most recently worked as a sports anchor and reporter at CBS Miami, delivering coverage in both English and Spanish.
- During her time in South Florida, she covered major teams and programs like The Florida Panthers and The Miami Heat.
- A native of the Chicagoland area, Rivera previously worked in her hometown as a sports reporter and anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago.
- Earlier in her career, she gained experience across reporting, anchoring and multimedia journalism roles in Marquette, Michigan, Rockford, Illinois and San Diego.
- Rivera is a graduate of DePaul University and is active in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
- She will be based at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
What They're Saying:
- Samantha Rivera: “To be part of such an iconic brand like ESPN is an honor I don’t take lightly. The opportunity to work across English and Spanish-language shows at the mecca of sports television is a dream turned reality, one I’ll forever be grateful for. I can’t wait to hit the ground running in Bristol.”
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